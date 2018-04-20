Menaka Thilakrajan Took On Her Late Husband’s Mission To Revive Forgotten Varieties Of Traditional Rice

A dream project started by a husband is now being taken forward by wife Menaka Thilakrajan. Hailing from Chennai, Maneka’s husband Thilakrajan dreamt to bring back the lost and forgotten varieties of rice. Maneka and Thilak now run an organic store-cum-organisation Mannvasanai that helps farmers revive the traditional cultivation of rice and provides over 25 varieties of rice.

The journey for Maneka and Thilak started in the year 2008 when they got married after knowing each other for four years. “My husband and I used to work in the same office, and almost four years after knowing each other, we got married in 2008. A year later, in 2009, I delivered my first-born and, with that, my husband started looking at ways in which we could enrich our lives,” shared Maneka.

Both of them were in jobs that paid well but things changed when Thilak decided to quit his job and started an organic food line. “What started off as something that we wanted to do only for our child has led to setting up a shop and creating an organic food line. We stumbled upon so much information that we wanted to do more about it. Meeting agriculture scientist Nammalvar was a turning point in Thilak’s life,” said Maneka.

After meeting the scientist Nammalvar, Thilak got into the science of rice cultivation. He travelled, met farmers, convinced them to cultivate other varieties of rice. Slowly, things went uphill and they set up their store cum organisation Mannvasanai that helps farmers revive the traditional cultivation of rice and provides over 25 varieties of rice.

Maneka told The Better India, “Did you know that in India, traditionally, we cultivated more than one lakh varieties of rice? Today, unfortunately, we do not even cultivate 30 varieties. So much so that we import rice from other countries.” She added, “In our shop, we source 25 varieties of rice. The problem arises because of lack of consistency. While I have customers who keep coming back for the same rice, some of them do not come back for more after trying it once and so cultivating that variety leads to a loss for the farmer.”

Things changed after Thilak Raj’s untimely death last year after he met with the accident. It wasn’t only a big loss for the family but also for the farmers’ community.

Maneka did not let Thilak’s dream shatter and continued to take the idea of organic rice farming ahead. Last year she participated in the Assist World Records. With the help of 100 other participants, she cooked 100 varieties of traditional rice in a record time of 1 hour and 47 minutes. About 60 women, 15 transgenders and 25 men came together to cook the 100 varieties of rice, which were collected by Thilak.



Interesting fact: Traditional rice also needs to be cooked differently and requires a lot of patience.

“I did that only to create awareness about these different varieties of rice. It was also my way of paying a tribute to my late husband, for it was his dream to make these varieties a household name,” said Maneka.



