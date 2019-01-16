Men And Women Should Have Equal Respect For Each Other, Says Actor And Dancer Mamata Shankar

Bengali actor, dancer and choreographer and daughter of legendary dancers Uday and Amala Shankar, Mamata Shankar, 64, has won acclaim for many of her films, starting with her debut film, Mrinal Sen’s Mrigaya in 1976. Apart from Mrinal Sen, she has worked with Satyajit Ray, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Gautam Ghosh, Srijit Mukherji, and Pratim D Gupta.

Currently teaching dance at Udayan Kalakendra in Kolkata, she last worked in Shah Jahan Regency by Srijit Mukherji, in which she plays the character of a married woman who is a social activist by day and a seductress by night. In an interview with Scroll.in, she shared her experience of working with Srijit, of being selective about films and much more.

On working in ‘Shah Jahan Regency’

“Srijit is a hard taskmaster, and so am I, and I don’t mind giving take after take because I want it to be perfect. I’m never satisfied with my work, be it dance, acting, anything. I always feel that my work could have been better.

I don’t know how Srijit came to me with this role because nobody could have imagined me as Mrs. Pakrashi. It is poles apart from who I am, so I was skeptical. But my husband, sons, and daughters-in-law said, why don’t you take up this challenge? I don’t know how much justice I’ve done to the role. Every day after the shoot, I would come back home and re-shoot the whole sequence in my head. I would get depressed, thinking that I could’ve done xyz differently. Now I’ve started to tell myself to be detached, do my duty, and leave the rest to God.”

On being selective about films

“I believe there is a time for everything. When the right time comes, things start happening.

I don’t have ambition, but I have a mission. It might be because of my upbringing, but I have never thought that I have to do a certain thing or be somewhere, or be constantly in contact through social media. Because in doing so, life becomes very stressful. One can get depressed when things don’t happen. I wouldn’t say I’m laid back. I’ve just done things as they came to me.

I try to be honest and truthful to my work, and I work hard. At least, I try to work hard, and the rest just happens, really. I am a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba, and Baba is taking care of everything for me, sort of orchestrating everything.

There was a period when there was a boom in film offers. I would get three-four calls every day. I was very busy with my films and we used to have 22 shows a month, believe it or not. Suddenly, there was a lull period. There were no shows. It was almost like we didn’t exist. And there was film offers coming in. I was happy, but I felt bad for the troupe members. Though they get monthly salaries, they get an impetus when there are shows. I started feeling guilty. Maybe Baba heard me – suddenly, there was a boom in dance programmes.”

On her parents’ reaction to her getting film offers very early in her life

“I have been getting offers since I was a child, but my parents were never keen on me getting into films so early. They said, finish school at least, go to college. My parents were very strict. They said you have to be grounded, your base has to be very strong. What they gave me and my brother, were values. Till date, they haven’t given us a car or a plot of land or a bank balance. But the values are what we carry forward, and that is what we try to instill in our children and also our students.

I already had a reputation for doing art films, but I would rather call them good films, or realistic films. I had lucrative offers from Bombay, to work with Vinod Khanna and so on. But my mother said, wait. I’m so lucky to have done so many films with Mrinal da, Goutam Ghosh, three films with Satyajit Ray, two with Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Then I have worked with Rituparno Ghosh, Pratim, Srijit Mukherji, Arindam Bhattacharya.”

On teaching dance at Udayan Kalakendra and taking after her parents

“We are absolutely swimming against the tide. It’s very difficult, but at the same time, very rewarding when we get feedback from parents, about how someone who has learned dance here is flourishing. Even if she isn’t pursuing dance, the training here has transformed her.

This has happened because what we teach here is not a dance style but the Uday Shankar philosophy. The students are divided into groups. I give them a theme, a letter or a number, and they have to create their own moves. The first thing we teach them is to get rid of their egos, tell them that we are all learners. Every day is a lesson for us. First of all, one has to take criticism. Secondly, you must trust your peers – nobody wants to pull you down. You have to go within yourself, and you always have a chance to better yourself.”

On what changes she has felt in the world throughout the years

“What I see all around me is a corrosion of values and a misplaced sense of empowerment and freedom. It reflects in the art we produce. We have become cynical, mistrustful, disrespectful.

I believe both men and women should have equal respect for each other. Neither can survive without the other. This is what I’m trying through my dance, to bring this awareness in my students. To be a good artist, you must be a good human.”

