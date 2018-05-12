Mehbooba Mufti’s Government Abolishes Stamp Duty On Property For Women

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday abolished the stamp duty and nil stamp duty for properties registered in the name of a female member of the family. The government expects to have “far-reaching economic consequences” for the women in the state.

The state Cabinet sanctioned abolition of stamp duty in both urban and rural areas for properties in the name of women. The CM tweeted, “Pleased to announce that we have abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females.”

She added that this will “encourage families to register their properties in the name of their sisters, daughters, wives & mothers.“

She stated that women now “own bare minimum immovable assets even after contributing the maximum to our society”.

It was decided that if the property is registered in the name of a male member of a family, stamp duty will be levied at the rate of 5 percent in urban areas and 3 percent in rural areas.

As per the government data, asset ownership in the state is largely dominated by men. While approximately 33 percent women in the 15-49 age group own a house, 81 percent of men aged in the same bracket own a house. In case of land ownership, only about 23 percent women in J&K hold property in their name, while 73 percent of men own land.

Public Works Minister and chief spokesperson of the state government Naeem Akhtar told Indian Express, “Women are deprived of property rights in our society. We believe that one way to incentivize economic empowerment is (by) registering property in their names.”

H/T: Indian Express