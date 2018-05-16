Meghna, Zoya, And Now Ashwiny, Alia Bhatt Is On A Spree Of Working With Female Directors

Charles Bukowski said, “Find what you love and let it kill you.” And that’s exactly what Alia Bhatt is experiencing in her life today. At 25, Alia is one of the most successful and busiest actors in Bollywood, and though it is hectic but it is the very work that she derives energy from.

Currently caught up in acknowledging the appreciation and compliments she is receiving for Meghan Gulzar’s Raazi, Alia gave the media a quick glimpse of her “ rather colourful life” as she called it. Hindustan Times quoted her saying, “My life is a mixture of greys, blacks, blues and pinks. So right now, I am covering all the spectrums of colour. But yes, some days are grey, while others are yellow, and that’s the way life is. But I am really happy with the stuff that I am doing.”

On being asked whether she is satisfied in life, she said, “Satisfaction comes from things that you do, right? So, I am satisfied with a lot of things that I am doing. I work very hard, and that makes me angry, irritated, tired and even sleep-deprived, but it still gives me satisfaction. Plus I’m very happy and content with my work and the kind of people I’m working with.”

Kudos to her for the clarity she has attained. But there is one feather in this young and dynamic actor’s cap that is going by unnoticed – Alia has been working with female directors on an almost back-to-back basis. While Meghna directed her in Raazi, the actor recently wrapped up her work on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. And recently she confirmed that she is set to work with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Speaking about which Alia said, “I am definitely going to do a film with Ashwiny, because she is a fabulous director. Although it [the film] is sort of confirmed, I am not saying it myself, because there will be an official announcement soon. They [Ashwiny and the film’s makers] have brought an extremely fun concept to me. I am really excited, as that’s going to be my breakaway film from all the serious ones [that I am doing]. Ab main ek light-hearted film karne waali hoon.”

Can’t wait for Gully Boy, and also to see what Ashwiny must have in store for this talented actor!

