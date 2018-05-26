Meghna Srivastava Tops CBSE Class 12 Exams, Says There’s No Secret To Success Except Hard Work

After much anticipation, Class 12 CBSE Board results are finally out. Ghaziabad girl Meghna Srivastava has topped the board exams this year with 99.8 percent.

A Humanities student, Meghna has scored a total of 499/500 by securing 100 in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and 99 in English core. A student of Step by Step school in Sec-132, Taj Expressway, Ghaziabad, Megha is “overwhelmed” post the announcement of the results.

She took to Twitter to express her gratitude and gave the credit for her success to her parents and teachers. Here is her tweet:

Meghna Srivastava on Twitter I am overwhelmed by your love for me. I would like to give the credit to my Parents and Teachers who always supported me for this success. Celebration Time💐✌😊

“I am happy, never expected this. Class XII is all about consistency. Also, do not stress over boards. There is no secret. You have to just work hard, be consistent. You just have to study throughout the year,” she said in an interaction with NDTV.

Meghna shared her future plans with India Today, “I want to do major in Psychology. As of now, I don’t know what ultimately I want to do in life. I am still thinking on the same.”

“Hard work and consistency is the key to success. Students should be organised from day one of the board preparation,” said Meghna as she shared her success mantra.

Meghna prepared for her exams in a relaxed and smart manner and that helped her a lot with her nerves. “I never did late night study but gave equal time to each subject. I practised a lot of sample papers and analyzed them so that I get to know my weak points,” she said.

Anoushka Chandra, who stood second this year has many things in common with Meghna. Both belong to Ghaziabad, UP, and both are from Humanities stream.

The overall pass percentage this year is 83.01, which is a slight improvement from last year. In a pattern that is being repeated for quite some years now, girls have yet again outperformed boys with an overall passing percentage of 88.31 in comparison to 78.09 for boys.

Now that the results are out and the anxious wait is over, the Twitterati has launched its mission to solve the curious case of Meghna Srivastava and the one mark that she has lost. Here are some of the tweets that take a playful dig at Meghna’s splendid performance in the boards:

Hrithik🍕 on Twitter Meghna Srivastava has scored 499/500 in class 12 boards. RIP relatives.

Tweetera🐦 on Twitter Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500.. a moment of silence for her relatives & neighbours 🙏 #CBSEResult2018 #CBSEResult #CBSE

Mirchi Charu on Twitter CBSE 12th #Topper #MeghnaSrivastava scored 499/500 😳 1 mark chidiya le gayi 😁😝 #CBSEResult2018 #CBSE12thResult

🌸Nidhi Rai🌸🎬Exams☺BreakTime✌ on Twitter CBSE 12th topper #MeghnaSrivastava from #Ghaziabad has scored 499/500. And in our time we used to be happy “sirf 10 marks ka paper nahin aata tha”. 😓😓😓😓😓😓 1 mark only😂😂left #CBSEResult2018