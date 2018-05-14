Meghna Gulzar To Depict Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw And Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi’s Story Next

Anyone who has seen director Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi will agree when I say that we are already yearning for her next film. Well, not one to disappoint her fans, she has disclosed that she is working on a biopic of war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and a film about acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw played a significant part in India’s wars against China in 1962 and Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 respectively. He was the first Indian Army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. “I have been committed to it for a year or so,” Gulzar said. “It’s a subject that requires some serious amount of research.”

On her project on depicting the life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked at the age of 15 by a 32-year-old man who was sexually harassing her, Meghna said, “I met her [Laxmi] in 2016 and I have the film rights,” Gulzar said. Laxmi, today, is the director of Chhanv Foundation, which works towards helping acid attack survivors.

So, who is already excited about her upcoming projects? I know I am.

