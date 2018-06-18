Meghana Shanbough Becomes IAF’s First Woman Fighter Pilot From South India

On Saturday, flying Officer Meghana Shanbough graduated from the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal and became the first woman from South India to join the ranks of IAF and sixth from India.

Meghana, from Chikmanglur in Karnataka, was among the 113 cadets who passed out from IAF Academy located at the outskirts of Hyderabad. Thirteen women officers graduated as Flying Officers of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Academy. Apart from this, 80 young pilots, six navigators, and 27 ground duty officers earned their coveted ‘Wings and Brevets’, along with six officers of Indian Navy and five of the Indian Coast Guard, who successfully completed their flying training.

She was born in Chikmagalur in Karnataka in a family of lawyers. As she reached the 4th standard, she put forward her wish in front of her parents of moving out from the village to pursue her education.

After a bit of hesitation, she then moved to Udupi, where she studied at Little Rock Indian School from Class 5 to 12 as a boarding student. She later decided to pursue engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru. It was at the time she established the Sahas-SJCE Adventure Club. The activities she undertook as part of the club lay the foundation for her IAF dream.

“After completing my engineering (in Information Science) in 2015, I was sure I wouldn’t want to take up a day job. I wanted to pursue something out of the ordinary,” told Meghana to The News Minute.

After the completion of her graduation in 2015, Meghana did a basic mountaineering course form Manali and Paragliding at Goa in 2016 before joining the Indian Air Force. She joined the force in January 2017 in the Flying branch at Air Force Academy. She was cleared for flying in fighter stream in a trifurcation board in December 2017.

She recalled her first flight as part of the FAM (familiarisation) sortie on a Pilatus, in the company of her instructor. She said, “It was a big day for me — being inside the cockpit, ready for a solo for the first time. To use you own call sign, having your own identity and being in control of your aircraft was really a great moment. I cannot forget those 20 minutes of being airborne.”

She also spoke about her inspirations. “In June 2016, I was truly inspired to read the stories of IAF’s first women fighter pilots (Flying Officers Mohana Singh, Bhawana Kanth, and Avani Chaturvedi) graduating from AFA. I decided that I had to go for it, doing whatever it takes,” she says.

“I would want every young boy and girl wanting to become a fighter pilot to have really big dreams. Your dreams should be out of your league. Your dreams may be unconquerable at the moment. But you must chase them so hard that they are left with no option but to be yours forever in reality,” says Meghana.