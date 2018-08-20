Meet VR Lalithambika, The Lady Who Is Heading ISRO’s Ambitious First Human Space Flight Mission

ISRO’s preparations for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission are in full swing right now. Announced by PM Narendra Modi on the Independence day this year, Gaganyaan is going to be ISRO’s first Human Space Flight Project.

If the project goes as anticipated, it will make India the fourth country to send a human to space after USA, Russia and China. As per PM Modi’s announcement, the mission’s aim is to make an Indian carry the tricolor to space by 2022 to mark India’s 75th year of independence.

Commenting on the project, Dr K Sivan, the Secretary, Department of Space, said in an interaction with The Hindu, “We are excited by this announcement. It is a gift to the nation, and we feel proud. It actually energises us across our centres. We do not feel intimidated or tense.”

VR Lalithambika, has been selected as the Director of this prestigious project. Several years of experience in the field and successful conduction of a plethora of missions has earned her the opportunity to head the mission.

Lalithambika started her career as a scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in 1988 where she undertook several research projects. She has a Master’s degree in Control Engineering. With 30 years of work experience with ISRO, Lalithambika is a core team member of the autopilot designers for PSLV and both launches of the GSLV.

Optimising fuel for rockets such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) is the major preoccupation of her team.

Lalithambika’s team was the one to undertake the well-acclaimed mission of launching 104 satellites into space. It was an end-to-end test of all their systems. Including tasks like simulations on computers, making preparations for the worst possible conditions and ensuring that each satellite stays in its right orbit, the team had a mammoth task at hand which it handled quite efficiently.

“It is extremely satisfying to work in this organisation because even juniors are allowed to voice their ideas and concerns, and every mission is achieved through teamwork so that nobody’s ego comes in the way. We have set an example for all organisations, private or government, that teamwork matters most to achieve the most challenging goal,” Lalithambika said in an interaction with Deccan Chronicle while talking about ISRO’s successful missions, and her experience of working with such an esteemed organisation.

