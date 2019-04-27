Meet Vandana Shah, Whose Personal Struggle Has Helped Many Women Going Through Divorce

For Vandana Shah, her journey of becoming the most sought after family lawyer in the country began when she could not understand what was happening with her own divorce case that was filed by her husband in the year 2000.

Almost 18 years ago, Vandana was thrown out of her husband’s home with a bag full of clothes and Rs. 750 in her bank account. But while she could let her life take an ugly turn, Vandana bounced back by making the most of it. Speaking to the Better India, Vandana shared, “I have no regrets. My life turned out just fine. It has been a wild ride, and I am happy that I went through it. I would say my past has been a very exciting journey. It has had its share of ups and downs, and there was never a dull moment. However, when one is going through it, all you want is a simple life.”

Vandana lost her parents just before her wedding. Unable to confide in anyone and lacking support, she started a support group named ‘360 Degrees Back to life’. The group not only helped Vandana to share the burden that she carried in her heart with the others, but it also gave a lot of women a room to vent out their emotions, which in turn gave them the strength to take charge of their lives.

Talking about the support group, Vandana shared, “The USP of the support group is that it is easy-going and gives everyone a sense of dignity. It gives you the space you need and stands with you if you need anything.” Vandana added, “While a majority of us were in our late 20’s, there was a lady in her late 40’s. I remember listening to her story, and it suddenly struck many of us that what she was going through was worse than what we were dealing with personally.”

While our society sees divorce as a blasphemy, Vandana believes, “Being divorced is not a crime, and it is high time that we stop looking at it in that light. It is ironic why we make such an uproar about someone being divorced when there are people who walk with heads held high after committing heinous crimes.”

H/T: The Better India