Meet Usha Kiran, The Youngest Female CRPF Officer Of Commando Force COBRA

Every year Vogue holds The Vogue Women Of The Year and honours women who have aced milestones in their field. While the event is mostly star-studded, this year’s awards saw 28-year-old Usha Kiran walking the red carpet in her CRPF uniform.

The youngest female CRPF officer to be a part of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), Kiran is currently serving the volatile region of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. Nicknamed ‘Lady Singham’, Kiran has earned the moniker because of her dedication to her job.

“This award, I would like to say, this is not just to Usha Kiran, it’s for every soldier, every force personnel who are literally putting in their blood and sweat to maintain peace and harmony in the country,” she said on receiving the Young Achiever Of The Year Award.

She had earlier been a national athlete and represented Delhi in the triple jump. Currently, she is one one of only two women CRPF officers on duty in Bastar. She is not the first from her family to join the CRPF as her grandfather and father were ex-personnel. Hailing from a village in Gurugram, she shared that the villagers feel comforted by her presence, especially the women who are scared of male cops and officers. “But with me, they are more relaxed,” she said.

H/T: The Better India