Meet Uber Eats’ 1st Transgender Delivery Agent Preetisha From Chennai

Preetisha was assigned male at birth in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. As a teenager, she gathered the courage to come out and express her desire to be a woman. Years later, she opted for a sex-change surgery to identify her true self.

“At that time, I didn’t know what was happening to me. All I knew was that I wanted to be a woman. It was when I was in class eleven that I had a better understanding of my body,” she remembers.

After facing resistance from her family, she finally got her body-transformation done a few years later in Pune. “There are certain notions associated with being a transgender and my family did not want me falling into those traps. From being beaten up to being ostracised, I have faced many hardships along the way. Those are memories that I never want to revisit,” Preetisha tells The Better India.

From working as a key-seller in trains and later joining a local transgender group that danced and sang at weddings and during childbirth events, she happened to change a couple of jobs to keep herself financially independent. She shares her career-story with TBI, “I never wanted to resort to begging to live my life; by selling the keychains, I started making about Rs 400 a day. I would participate in many street plays. It gave me a lot of exposure. I would go along with other transgender people to homes where there were celebrations: marriages and new births. We would dance and sing to earn money. I never found anything wrong in that. The problem with this field of work is that there is no stable income. Some months are great because of the work that comes our way, and some others are terrible.”

No matter what job Preetisha did, she never did anything that required her to compromise on her dignity and respect. “I never wanted to do anything that would put me in a compromising position,” she adds.

Good things took time to happen in her case. Her life finally transformed after she grabbed a decent job with Uber Eats. Thanks to Periferry, a start-up in India generating employment and business opportunities for the transgender community, Preetisha now works as a delivery-agent for Uber Eats and earns up to Rs. 700 per day. She remarks, “My world, until then, revolved around the performing arts and I knew nothing about this line of work.”

Preetiha, who’s married to Premkumaran (a trans man), thinks that her victory will open a new pathway for the fellow trans people who often get looked down upon by the Indian society. She concludes by saying, “My life has been a series of struggles and in many ways, continues to be. My wish is that transgender people are looked at in the same way as any other man or woman. That, in itself, would be a victory for us.”

