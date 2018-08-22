Meet Two Women District Collectors Of Kerala Who Trumped The Floods To Provide Relief To Those In Need

Kerala faced its worst nightmare in the last two weeks, after being hit with floods and landslides that left nearly 200 dead. In these times of need, the determination shown by two women district collectors in Kerala is commendable as they set up control rooms and assisted central teams in the rescue operations.

TV Anupama, district collector in-charge of Thrissur, regularly posted updates through the official Facebook accounts and coordinated the supply of essential materials to relief camps. When the Bar Association did not allow its premises to be used for the rescue operations even when the district administration had ordered it to, Anupama issued the order to break the locks of the two rooms and stored essential supplies in there.

The other determined individual was K Vasuki, district collector of Thiruvananthapuram, under whose supervision, the district administration collected 54 truck-loads of material that they distributed in the affected areas in just two days.

She also visited the relief camps and provided motivation to the volunteers working there. “Do you know what you are doing? You are making history. You are showing the world what Malayalis are capable of. The logistics and the amount of relief material being collected is not just making national news, but international news. Just like people fought for freedom, all of you have fought like the army. It’s an amazing job that you have done. Around 400 volunteers signed up for loading and unloading at the airport. The labor cost for the government, if we were to calculate, would run into crores,” she said at a relief camp to all the volunteers.

H/T: The Indian Express