Meet Two Members Of Jaipur’s All-Female Police Squad Who Are Breaking The Glass Ceiling

Dressed in dark blue uniforms and mounted on bikes with a baton slinging off their back pockets, Jaipur’s all-female police squad makes for an intimidating picture.

After incessant reports of rape and sexual violence against women, the police forces hope to find an effective solution by deploying the all-female police squads across the country. Already launched in New Delhi, Jaipur and Udaipur, they aim to put a check on the increasing cases of sexual assaults.

Launched in May 2017, Jaipur’s all-female police squad patrols areas where you are more likely to find women like colleges, bus stops etc. ‘We’re on the road in direct touch with the women – and we can take direct action for them,’ says Nirmala, one of the squad members.

She adds, ‘The cases we register are handled by the police station no matter what. So the power is in our hands. If you’ve harassed a woman in any way, you will be arrested.’

Nirmala Lakhera

Many women are hesitant to report sexual crimes and assault done to them to male officers. Many others encounter men who don’t pay much heed to what they consider as ‘insignificant’ crimes. Thus, for women, just the sight of the female squad is reassuring in itself. ‘I think women do feel more comfortable approaching us and sharing their problems,’ Nirmala says.

Jhooma Meena

‘I grew up in a conservative village and I’m the first woman from there to get a job,’ said 28-year-old Jhooma Meena, another member of the squad.

‘When I wear the uniform, I become confident. Before this I would have been afraid to go outside, I would have been scared and nervous to leave my house. Now there’s no reluctance or fear. Men don’t stare at us. When they see us in the uniform, they don’t look at us in the wrong way,” she adds.

The women’s squad is also visiting schools and other institutions and teaching young girls that they are as strong and powerful as guys.

‘We tell the girls: “look, you can patrol just like any guy.” So someday my daughters will go out, and when they see women like us on the street, they won’t be afraid,’ says Jhooma.

Sanjay Agarwal, Jaipur’s Police Commissioner, explains how the squad members are breaking existing stereotypes. ‘The mindset that only men can be police officers still exists. It exists not only in the public but within the police force, too. So the all-female squad breaks the glass ceiling. They’re independent, confident, well-trained, and we push them up.’

