Meet Transwoman Rani, Whose Life Story Is A Source Of Never-Ending Inspiration

With their strong belief in supporting the LGBTQ+ community, Uber created UberPride to empower these communities across the cities that they serve.

As March 31st marks International Transgender Day of Visibility, we came across the inspiring story of Rani, whose life has been transformed by the support she received from Uber.

Rani in the center

Rani became India’s first transgender to drive for Uber in Bhubaneswar. Being a transgender, her life was subjected to discrimination and struggles. She took up the job of driving by first driving an autorickshaw, where she faced rejections from her riders and from there, she went on to become a volunteer ambulance driver where she transported poor cancer patients to treatment centres.

Rani’s association with the company began when she started driving a fleet partner’s vehicle. On the job, all the riders were so impressed by her that she completed all her trips with a 5-star rating. However, Rani always dreamt of driving a car of her own.

As soon as Uber got to know about this, they started a fund-raising campaign for her where they managed to collect nearly Rs 1,86,000. As a result, Rani was able to live her dream and she bought her own vehicle. She now works with the company as a driver partner since February 16.

Rani has also been instrumental in supporting and guiding 30 members from her community who have been rejected by their families.



H/T: The Quint