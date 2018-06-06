Meet This Artist Who Illustrates Tips & An Emergency Kit To Fix Your Migraine

Illustrator & Graphic Designer Sneha Shanker from Bangalore has come up with the most colourful medical treatment for your migraine. In a new series, she illustrates what causes migraines and how one can get rid of it without popping those pills.

A migraine is a headache with a varying intensity which is often accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. For those who suffer from this medical condition (Me! Me! Me!) know how dreadful it is to live with the pain even for a day. To begin with, Sneha’s survival guide of ‘How Not To Let the Migraine Kill You’ shows why one shouldn’t compare regular headaches with migraines. She writes, “It’s not the same. Not even close.”

The artist herself suffers from migraines and admits losing at least a couple of days to it. However, she doesn’t believe in consuming innumerable painkillers. She suggests, “I know that helplessness, the immobility and the darkness that migraines bring with them. These are some of the things that are tried and tested for about 8 years and which work for me.” According to her, patients must carry noise cancellation headphones with them and listen to soothing forest or rain sounds to calm their nerves. Also, she considers dark rooms with no or fewer people therapeutic. Most importantly, she focuses on staying hydrated.

However, it is the therapy of washing your head with cold and hot water simultaneously that does the trick for the artist. Also known as Hydrotherapy, she believes it to be the most therapeutic practice she’s ever chanced upon. She writes, “Start with warm/hot shower for a minute (depending on your weather conditions). This will allow the blood to flow freely to extreme points. Alternate this with a cold blast for a minute (Again, modulate temperature depending on your region). This would bring the blood flow to the internal organs, hence taking the blood flow away from the neck and the head region which is where a headache of any type originates. I think this would even work for people with cluster headaches & tension headaches apart from migraines.”

“Either way this is great practice to incorporate into your daily routine as well. This improves the lymphatic circulation (also known as the body’s internal garbage) unlike the circulatory system which is self-sufficient, this has to be pumped,” she adds.

She also drew an emergency kit to help y’all, see!

In the post, she elaborates the elements:

MEDICATION One never knows when migraine episodes can hit, how much ever you try to be your best, it creeps on. You should ALWAYS have two doses of the medication on you at all times. And that nauseousness is a bitch, you can’t eat or drink anything in such situations. I usually take an orally disintegrating tablet (which does not need water along) so it dissolves immediately.

PLUGS, because that man talking on the top of his voice seems fatal at the time. Zone out with mild music or even better just plug these in.

WATER do I even have to say more? The simplest and the most unfortunately overlooked trigger is being dehydrated. People think that it can happen only in summers. Loosing as little as 1-2% of the body weight in fluid can result in dehydration. Will talk about this in depth when talking about triggers.

SUNGLASSES when you want to block that sun/light interfering with your sensitive head at the moment.

SLEEPING EYE MASK for the same reasons as above. And the fact that it can double up as a COLD COMPRESS when dampened with cold water(this feels awesome btw)

ORS Oral hydration Solution: Unlike common perception that ORS helps with diarrhea, it replaces the lost fluids and essential salts in the body. Hence, hydration purposes again.

