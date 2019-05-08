Meet These Four Badass Gujarat Cops, Who Nabbed The Most Dangerous Gangster Of The Region

Gone are the days when nabbing a gangster was only perceived to be a role played by male cops, as our Bollywood films have shown us over the years. We now have a set of badass women in real life who have proved their valour with an incredible feat.

On Sunday, a picture of four women pointing guns at a gangster, Jusab Allahrakha Sandh, who was on Gujarat police’s ‘Wanted’ list, went viral on social media. Santok Odedara (30), Nitmika Gohil (34), Shakuntala Mal (29), and Aruna Gameti (40) were among the team of five sub-inspectors, the fifth being Jignesh Agrawat, who nabbed Jusab, who is believed to be in his 50s, has 23 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, assault on cops and vandalism registered against him in Ahmedabad (city and rural), Junagadh and Rajkot police stations.

According to ATS officials, Jusab had created an aura of fear around him, which was inspired by Bollywood films. “Jusab had a horse with him and he used to ride it often, carrying weapons on his back, and used to scale the forest area. He lived in a hut which had no power connection and no mobile phone. It had become some sort of folklore among the locals of Junagadh and Botad,” said Shakuntala Mal.

The four super cops are among the first batch of women to be trained in anti-terror operations and are posted in the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Before joining the police service, they underwent training for a year. “We have been trained to handle all kinds of automatic and semi-automatic weapons in the police academy. We were also trained to survive in forest areas with minimum resources. This training came in handy in the operation. Even in the ATS, we get trained on a continuous basis and the women officers are as prepared as the men,” shared Mal.

According to the cops, the motive behind taking the picture with Jusab was to send out a message, especially in the districts of Botad where he was hiding, and Junagadh which is his hometown, that Jusab was not as indomitable as he was feared.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Odedara shared, “The idea was to send a message to the local cops that Jusab is a nobody. Isko toh female officers ne hi pakad liya (This man was caught by women officers). The gangster had been on the run for the past two years and had created a cloud of fear around him. He had skipped parole and was accused of murder in Rajkot in 2017. Well-versed with jungle routes, he used to terrorise and subdue the locals.”

