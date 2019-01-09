Meet The Youngest Engineer From Telangana, Samhitha Kasibhatta, Who Cracked CAT

While candidates need multiple attempts to fair through the CAT examination, Hyderabad based 17-year-old Samhitha cracked the highly competitive Common Admission Test (CAT) this year with 95.95 percentile in her very first attempt.

“I am hoping that my scores will see me get through either one of the IIMs (Kochi, Lucknow, Kozhikode) or top-notch institute such as S P Jain (Mumbai) and Faculty of Management Studies (Delhi). Finance is my area of interest,” shared an ecstatic Samhitha.

The teenager who confessed it wasn’t ‘all work and no play’ during the exams said that “I spend the day before the test binge-watching cartoons.”

In praise of his daughter, L N Kasibhatta, who is an IT professional, shared, “She is a genius, not a geek. She has various interests including badminton, Carnatic music and painting. Whenever she can, she slips out with her friends and cousins. Also, come what may, she always needs her eight hours of sleep.”

As a gift from her parents, Samhitha’s father is planning a US vacation for the family these days.

Samhitha was sure that her preparation would pay off, and talking about her future plans she said, “Now, I am also hoping to clear the Chartered Financial Analyst Program (a professional credential offered internationally by the American based CFA Institute), Level-1 exams.”

Samhitha has shown her exceptional talents from a very young age. She used to write articles and make drawing from the age of five. She got appreciation from late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for writing an article on solar system and she also met former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh for writing an article on the Indian economy suggesting a few measures to improve the economy of the country.

As reported by Indiatimes, Samhitha holds several records as she is the first Indian to achieve 8 grade points in 10th standard, with perfect 10 grade points in Mathematics and Science, youngest Indian to finish 12th standard at the age of 12, securing 88.6 percent in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) stream.

