Meet The Young Indians Sharing Tips On How One Can Start Living A Zero-Waste Life

From using menstrual cups during periods to introducing bamboo straw, toothbrush, comb, and spatula to our kitchens, the world is gradually learning to do better things for Mother Nature.

Recently, Homegrown spoke to some individuals from across India who’ve long been producing less or no waste in their homes and workplaces. From making their own compost bins, beauty products, and cleaning supplies, to creating a company that could help others make the switch; read how these eco-heroes are defining the future of our environment.

Angad Tandon, 17, Bangalore

Angad picked up eco-friendly habits from his family that was always conscious of its water consumption and producing zero waste. The lifestyle happened to alter his food habits in a way that inspired him to attend an alternative school where he gets to interact with vegan teachers and parents every day. But what proved to be the turning point in his life was Lauren Singers’ TEDxTeens talk where she spoke of putting her four years of trash in one Mason jar.

Inspired, the young boy removed all the plastic (bottles of shampoos, conditioners, body lotions, toothpaste, etc.) from his bathroom and even came up with kickass inventions like a solid shampoo bar/soap to adopt eco-friendly practices. About the shampoo, he says, “It took one batch that went so horribly wrong that the end product was just a soapy mush but by the second I had figured out a proper proportion to my ingredients. So for almost four months now, I’ve had no plastic in my bathroom.”

Angad’s advice to those who want to embark on this eco-friendly journey is, “Start small and not allow yourself to feel overwhelmed by all of the information out there. I know initially it felt like everything I was doing was not enough and that I should throw out everything that had or was made of plastic and buy the things it threw out with glass, wood or steel alternatives when it hit me that the whole point of this whole thing is not to buy more. Not produce more. Just no more stuff! So starting small and trying to upcycle things is a really good place to start. Also, seriously consider a bamboo toothbrush, they really are more sustainable.”

Sahar Mansoor

When Sahar started, she found it extremely difficult to get rid of the plastic items we used every single day. After all, she knew how difficult it was (and, still is) to find personal-care and home-care products that don’t contain harmful chemicals and aren’t packed in plastic. To solve the problem, she ended up founding a company called ‘Bare Necessities’ (BN) that believes in zero waste, ethical consumption, and sustainability.

Talking about it, Sahar says, “By producing earth-friendly, handcrafted products, BN seeks to make zero-waste living desirable. In the larger sense, BN seeks to change the narrative on waste in India and encourage others to reduce waste and think consciously about their impact on the world.”

To add more value to the work she initiated, Sahar herself began reusing shopping bags, carrying water bottles outside the home, stopped chewing gum, started using incense and candles instead of aerosol air fresheners, carried her meals in reusable boxes and stopped the use of ziplock bags and foil. Further, the mindful girl started walking and cycling instead of using public transportation. Sahar says, “…we don’t think about a plastic water bottle that we use for 5 minutes that then takes 700 years to start decomposing in the first place. Of course, in the process, leaching harmful chemicals into our soil and water, the same soil you are consuming your fresh veggies from! But really where is the plastic you threw out actually going? What tiny piece of that plastic is actually in the sushi you are eating for dinner tonight?”

Before leaving you with this intriguing thought, she advises, “If you care about your environmental impact – you should give it a shot. You can start by taking baby steps and slowly transitioning your lifestyle. It’s not time-consuming, it’s not expensive and it’s not just for granola hippie people – your grandmother was probably a zero waster.”

Mitali Tandon, 26, Bangalore

Funny but it was the irritating doorbell that rang every morning in her building to collect the trash that motivated Mitali to start living a zero-waste life. It’s been 4 months since then and so far, she has generated only organic waste and has cut down the inorganic one by 60%, thanks to the composter she bought that ensures no bio-degradable scraps go waste. She says, “I started off first by mapping my own consumption pattern at home to really understand where my biggest waste center’s where. I noticed three things – Food, Water, and Personal Care products. This gave me a little more direction and I started doing research online and watching several videos of Lauren Singer, Buzzfeed Challenges, Researching local plastic waste collection centers etc. to get a broader sense of the challenges and alternative options.”

What more? She even encouraged her local sabzi-walla to switch to cloth bags and jars while carrying the vegetables. Apart from using a composter at home, Mitali also uses aerators that are supposed to get screwed onto the bottom of the taps to help disperse water over a large surface area by using the same pressure. This has not only reduced the unnecessary water consumption at her home but also reduced her monthly water bill.

Maria D’Souza

Maria is a well-known name in Mumbai when it comes to waste management. As one of the most active members of her area ALM no. 33 (Advance Locality Management) in H (West) Ward that consists of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, she helps recycle 100 percent waste produced by the locality.

From turning the organic waste into compost and putting it in the community gardens to sending the dry recyclable waste to the BMC clean-up trucks twice a week, she does it all. She says, “My building alone creates 10 kg of wet waste every month. We segregate our waste in four ways that is wet, dry, e-waste and medical waste. I do not remember the last time we had to buy compost for our building.”

Talking about her eco-friendly journey that started around 20 years ago, she says, “It began with waste segregation awareness in 2000. My students have been helping me with everything since then. They helped me put together reports and created our stall at a BMC waste management exhibition.”

