Meet The Women Caretakers From Aringar Anna Zoological Park In Tamil Nadu

“Animals are far better than humans. They’re very loyal whereas humans forget. I like the animals better. They answer my call,” says Nagammal. She is one of the many women caretakers at Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurated in 1985, the Zoological Park was just a small patch of the jungle at the time of its estate. The zoo now has plenty of shades, and women caretakers, both of which work great for the zoo animals.

Recently The News Minute reached out to these women caretakers and shared the story of their experience with the zoo and its animals. Here are the excerpts:

“I had to tear my mother’s saree in half to wear it as a dhavani (half saree) to appear older. Children were not allowed to work,” says Nagammal sharing how she had to join the zoo at the age of 14 owing to family circumstances.

Nagammal

50 now, she also shared how the zoo has been an integral part of her life and has witnessed all her ups and downs. “I worked all through my three pregnancies – through all the months that I was carrying. I’d finish sweeping and go home in the evening and people wouldn’t believe that I had a child that night. All of my three children were born in the night by god’s grace,” she shares.

Nagammal has been taking care of the zoo tigers since the last 18 years. Feeding them, cleaning their cells and hosting them down are some of her duties.

When asked if she has a favorite one among the 4 tigers that the zoo houses, she says, “I can’t choose. They’re all like my own children. Although, Vidhya is a bit feisty. If it’s a man calling out to her, then she’s nicer.”

Another caretaker Devaki is the one who takes care of Veera, a giant male lion, and Jhansi, the lioness. She started working at the zoo after her husband who also worked here lost his life in a mishap.

Devaki

She shares, “A deer jabbed him in the stomach with its horn. I had a four-year-old son when my husband died. The authorities then gave me his job. When one door closes, another opens.”

While she was initially really scared of the wild animals, they initially grew on her and she is particularly fond of Jhansi, the lioness now. “I practically raised her from a cub. Fed her, bathed her, took care of her when she was pregnant. That’s her son, Vish,” she says.

“Oye Rani! Stop running around girl! She’s the haughty one, look? That’s why we named her Rani,” says Thanganila, another caretaker addressing a hyena. She takes care of three hyenas – Varadhan, Aarthi, Keerthi, all of them named by her. “The senior doctor here used to make fun of their names. He made me name the wolves as well,” she shares.

In her sixties, Thangnila comes to the zoo with her husband who works at the crocodile enclosure. When asked if she feels scared of all these wild animals, the bold woman replies, “I have no fear. In fact, I like it when they call. It sounds like they’re laughing. And they know it when they’ve made me angry.”

Radha is the caretaker who tends the bears. Before the bears, she has also taken care of the zebras and the leopards. While feeding one of the bears a mix of porridge, milk, jaggery and small pieces of fruits, she shares, “It’s his afternoon meal. In the mornings, they eat coconuts and in the evenings, before we leave we give them vegetables.”

Radha

Image Source: The News Minute