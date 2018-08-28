Meet The Women Behind Chennai’s Famous ‘Honey Candy’

In the manufacturing unit of Udhayam Thaen Mittai on Solaiappan Street, Old Washermanpet, there are women who not only make sweets for a living but have made it their life.

Fifty-year-old R Kumari is one of the oldest thaen mittai (honey candy) maker here. “I married off my siblings with the earnings I made from mittai,” she said.

“One man did ask for my hand though,” she said.“But I refused. I had too many responsibilities.”

While some may call it the perils of her profession, for her making the thaen mittai has been the major source of livelihood in her life and thus she remains loyal to her work. “I’m happy making mittai,” she said.

Thaen Mittai consists of maida, curd, and food colour and is made into dough which is then cut into cubes, deep-fried in a sawdust-fired stove and soaked in sugar syrup.

“The cubes gain a circular shape as they are fried,” said 29-year-old P Rama, who manages the packaging part of the sweet. Since she was 10, she has been making the sweet. “I loved these when I was in school,” she said. “I still do.”

Famous for its thaen mittai, Udhayam was founded by 61-year-old T Ganesan. It supplies across the city and can be found at supermarkets as well as the smaller bunk shops. It’s his son G Balakrishnan, 35, who runs the shop now.

“Our sweets became popular, especially after the Jallikattu issue. People started supporting our traditional sweets and now, we’re trying to keep up with the trend by packaging our products better,” he said.

H/T: The Hindu