Meet The Women Athelets Who Made India Proud At The Special Olympics 2019 Held In Abu Dhabi

With its ninth appearance at the event, India returned with a whopping tally of 368 medals as the Special Olympics World Games 2019 came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

With medals won across all sports such as athletics, golf, volleyball, aquatics, cycling, judo, powerlifting, table tennis, roller skating, badminton, basketball traditional, handball traditional and football 7-side female, let’s take a look at the women who made us proud.

Anu Chennekota, 18, from Andhra Pradesh won her maiden Special Olympics World Games gold in the 16-21 years’ division – 3 category in table tennis along with Sabita Yadav from Goa and Reshma Shaikh who won a singles gold (division 4) and silver respectively.

“My local coach Ritesh introduced me to table tennis and I used to travel nearly an hour every day to Panjim to play,” shared Sabita, whose mother works as a housemaid.

Coming to squat and bench press, Muskaan bagged a silver each along with winning gold in deadlifting. “Something in me kept pushing me forward against everyone’s wishes. I always had faith in sports, her teachers and coaches,” told Muskaan’s Mother to a portal.

Santoshi Vijay Kauthankar from Goa won four silver medals in the female category Judo while Priya Prakash Gada from Maharashtra won a silver in the 100 mt. roller skating event. Joining the list of the achievers is also Manali Manoj Shelke, 19, from Maharashtra, who won a gold in a combo of three in powerlifting and a bronze too.

H/T: Femina