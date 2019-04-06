Meet The Woman Behind The Opulent Sets Of The Upcoming Film ‘Kalank’

While the new period drama Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt, has already been making waves for its choice of actors, resplendent costumes, and stunning dance sequences; one aspect of the film that has been garnering a lot of attention is its opulent sets by Amrita Mahal Nakai.

In conversation with The Quint, art director Amrita Mahal Nakai, who has designed the magnificent sets, shared how director Abhishek Verma’s vision for the film was a real challenge for her.

“To make Abhishek’s vision real was a challenge. In today’s day and age, people are hardly putting up grand sets. They rely more on VFX to make sets look grand, but we built a set to give it a more real look. Of course, the makers will be using visual effects to enhance scenes, but we have kept it as real as possible. This would probably be the largest set I have ever designed,” shared Nakai.

Set in pre-independent India, Kalank was visualized by late filmmaker Yash Johar around one-and-a-half decades ago, for which he visited Pakistan to pick up the nuances from the place to recreate Pakistan for the shoot. Talking about how she recreated the famous market of Lahore-Hari Mandi, Amrita said, “Our set of Hira Mandi is a rather fantastical version of Lahore in the 1940s, though we have retained the essence of the city as it was back then.”

To design the magnum opus, Amrita started her work at the end of 2016 which involved great research for the sets to look as authentic as possible. Out of the entire trailer, one thing that stands out is the extensive use of red colour and, talking about it, Amrita shared, “We have shown restraint in the use of colours, so that it doesn’t look jarring. We have taken our liberties, but well within the canvas of the film. Red colour has been used extensively in Kalank. It’s a strong colour and is pretty much there in every frame of the film. We used various shades of it. Hira Mandi is the most vibrant of all the sets, so we used colours depicting the same.”

H/T: The Quint