Meet The Wildlife Photographers Who Sell Their Pictures To Fund A Water Pump For A Tiger Reserve

Dentists by profession and wildlife photographers by vocation, Sarita Subramaniam and her husband PV Subramaniam, are traveling to different parts of the country to feed their love for the wildlife.

The couple put up their pictures from the wildlife collection for sale at the Chembur festival that concluded recently. They took the step to raise money to fund a pump for the Bandipur Tiger Reserve so that the wildlife there has a continuous supply of drinking water.

They have been traveling for the past 25 years across the country less as tourists and more as people genuinely concerned about wildlife and thus understanding its concerns and needs. As they got acquainted with the issues faced by wildlife they were inspired to form an NGO called Earth Brigade Foundation. Talking about the initiative Dr. PV Subramaniam said, “Over the years we have been able to glean over the various issues that plague these areas. Especially of the communities who live in the immediate vicinity of the forests.”

It was an initiative under their NGO Earth Brigade Foundation that they started providing solar-powered pumps to these wildlife parks and sanctuaries. They have already bought a pump worth Rs. 3.16 lacs by raising money through social media and their acquaintances. Talking about the decision to buy pumps, Dr. Sarita said, “During our trips, we learned that the Reserve needs pumps to bring in water to the watering holes. We volunteered to purchase them and began raising funds. We need to buy three more pumps, two costing Rs. 3.16 lacs and another costing Rs 4.2 lacs. The third pump is more expensive as the depth of the borewell is more.”

The pictures that they selected to sell were a collection from pictures taken at Ranthambore National Park, Ladakh, Kanha National Park and Corbett National Park. While all the pictures are dear to the couple there is a picture that aces them all in terms of the effect that it has on the onlooker in which a tiger is carrying its prey across the water.

Talking about it Dr. Subramaniam said, “We captured on camera a tiger carrying a freshly killed deer fawn in its mouth across a rivulet. It was taking the kill to her three cubs. It was heartening to see that the mother did not even taste the kill and left it for the cubs to relish. While we felt sad for the fawn who lost its life we realised this was the law of nature,” he added.

The doctor couple is on a philanthropic mission as they are extending their services to nature as well as the society. They are also known for conducting free dental checkups for the tribal people and also run the Pink Brigade initiative under which local artisans receive their due prices and then from the remaining profit buy sanitary napkins for the women from communities who can’t afford to buy them.

The couple is a well-respected name in the world of wildlife photography. Here are some more of the stunning wildlife pictures captured by the couple:

