‘Meet The Voice,’ A 3-Part Docu-Series, Takes A Sneak Peek Into The World Of Railway Announcers

Meet The Voice, a three-part docu-series has been covering railway announcers and the dynamics of their work which we all found intriguing at some point of our life or other. The series has been produced by Jai Mehta and Sharmila Ganguli. The first episode of the Disha Rindani directorial series featured Sarala Chaudhari.

The seven-minute-long episode traces Sarala’s career. She shares in the episode how she started her job as a railway announcer on July 13, 1982. Back then, people would often gather around the announcer’s room fascinated by their work and to get an idea of how they did their job.

Interestingly, Sarala’s entry into the profession was sheerly out of luck while she was looking for a way to “kill time.” She shares, “The Indian Railways was recruiting employees’ children for a three month trial in the announcements department. thought those three months would be a good way to kill time.”

Sarala’s husband and her children also feature in the episode. They share the feeling of pride that engulfs them every time they hear her voice at a railway station.

Featuring railway announcers Ganesh and Vishnu, the next two episodes will be released on November 19 and November 26 respectively.

