Meet The Vietnamese Singer Who Has Won The Title Of International Transgender Beauty Queen 2018

Last weekend, singer Nguyen Huong Giang from Vietnam was crowned the winner at the Miss International Queen Pageant 2018 in Thailand – the world’s largest and most prestigious beauty pageant for transgender women.

Nguyen, 26, also won Best Talent and Most Popular Introductory Video awards. She has pledged to utilize her fame and power to fight for equality for the transgender community.

“I will definitely have meaningful activities for the LGBT community after returning to Vietnam with this victory. The transgender community endures discrimination in many parts of Vietnam, a country where conservative social morals dominate,” she says.

The pageant aims to support the LGBT community along with donating all the monetary profits of the actual televised show to the Royal Charity AIDS Foundation of Thailand.

Seen in the picture are Miss International Queen Pageant 2018 Nguyen Huong Giang (C) with the first and second runner-ups from Australia and Thailand (Jacqueline and Rinrada Thurapan, respectively). Photo courtesy of Miss International Queen Pageant.

During the Q&A session, when Nguyen was asked what social campaign she would launch to make the world a better place, she replied, “I will fight for equality for transgender people. Everyone wants to be happy and so do transgender people. We all want a good life where we are treated like everyone else and not discriminated against.”

We wish her all the best! You go, girl!

h/t: VNExpress