Meet The Three Sisters Who Are Battling Muscular Dystrophy With Their Indomitable Spirit

Renu, Nitu, and Sonia are three spirited women who make us question the way we handle small challenges in life as compared to what they suffer- muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. To put it simply, the three sisters are incapable of movement.

“I was 15 years old and the first one to deal with this problem. There was no awareness about muscular dystrophy, and even doctors were confused. Some called it a weakness and others gave me tablets for fever. I was in the first year of my graduation when my legs couldn’t bear the weight of my upper body. I was unable to walk and had to halt my education. I went to almost all doctors to find out about the cause of my problem but to no avail,” says Renu, who was born healthy but faced difficulties later realising that there is no cure to the disease.

“With age, the muscles of each body part deteriorate and the condition worsens. By the time I got to know this, I went into depression but I chose not to let myself down.”

However, she, along with her sisters, stands as an exemplary figure for all of us who crib at small problems faced by us in our day to day life. Renu and her sisters stay with their mother in Rajouri Garden, Delhi. After Renu, Nitu and Sonia also fell prey to the same disease, Renu, with her indomitable spirit, helped both her sisters to deal with the disease. Unfazed by the physical disability, the sisters started taking tuitions. “I started teaching students and even without functional legs, I am standing on my feet,” shared Renu.

Talking about the first signs of disease, a trained fashion designer, Sonia shared, “My body started weakening when I was 24. I cleared Staff Selection Commission exam 15 months back but haven’t got any job yet. There should be a quota for people with muscular dystrophy. I am eligible to join Anganwadi but they don’t have a quota.”

It was difficult for the sisters to be at home all day as they needed assistance to go outside, however, they fought their depression. “We have started coming out of our house for four years and it gave us confidence.”

For exercise, the sisters now visit Rahat Centre for muscular dystrophy in their locality, which was started five years ago.

