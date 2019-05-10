Meet The Only Indian Origin Woman Wedding Photographer Who Was Invited By The Saudi Arabian Royal Family For A Shoot

A pioneer and a trendsetter for over a decade in the field of luxury lifestyle and wedding photography, Ronicka Kandhari stepped into the industry in 2003 by becoming one of the first women photographers who has made a significant impact in this niche.

Driven by her experience in graphic design, publishing, and producing the Bollywood feature film, Challo Driver, Kandhari treats every project that she takes as a personal affair. Taking inspiration from fashion, travels, architecture, and art, Kandhari makes sure that she takes up not more than 10 to 12 wedding projects in a year, and her work stands as a true reflection of her precision.

Of all the projects that she has undertaken, Kandhari’s expertise includes capturing the wedding ceremonies of some celebrated actors, politicians, and other public figures. From actors like Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, politicians Praful Patel, Ramvilas Paswan to an array of industrialists and corporate houses like Hero Honda, Infosys, Airtel, Jindal Steel and Power, TVS and the Ambanis, Kandhari’s acclaimed body of work has helped her make a name for herself in the world of premium wedding photography.

While the trend of pre-wedding boudoir photography in India picked up pace in recent years, the credit of it all goes to Kandhari who was the first one to introduce it. Her body of work also includes 20 limited-edition coffee table books which constitute of a pictorial biography of Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and a documentary on the life of politician Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Speaking about Kandhari’s work, Mr. Mittal shared, “Ronicka Kandhari is an outstanding professional and works hard in delivering high-quality outcomes. She worked on putting together a coffee table book on my 60th birthday capturing my life story in a pictorial form with very creative use of text. She worked for a few months alongside my wife Nyna, traveled and interviews several people who have been important in my life. This resulted in the final product of high quality, which I will greatly treasure.”

Apart from capturing the special moments of people from India, Kandhari has photographed weddings around the world which includes places like Riyadh, Dubai, Phuket, Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, Venice, Santorini, Florence and Lake Como in Italy. And if you were already bowled over with the above-mentioned accomplishments of Kandhari, you will be surprised to know that she was the only Indian-origin woman photographer to be invited by the Saudi Arabian royal family for a wedding shoot.

H/T: Vogue