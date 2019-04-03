Meet The New ‘Rap Grandma’ Madhur Jaffrey, Who Is Taking Social Media By Storm

Renowned actress and culinary queen Madhur Jaffrey is now also a ‘rap grandma’.

Yes, you read that right. Sporting a thick winged liner, red lipstick and smoking a pot, 85-year-old Jaffrey is seen in a new rap video that was released on Monday by Zohran Mamdani who calls himself Mr. Cardamom.

Best known for her work in Shakespeare Wallah and the recent NBC sitcom ‘I Feel Bad’, Jaffery in the video named ‘Nani’ is seen describing herself as “85 years gold” and “the best damn Nani that you ever done seen”.

The video that has taken social media by storm has an unconventional tone it where the veteran is seen playing a rebellious Nani who is compelled to retaliate against her son’s constant criticism. Jaffery is also seen slapping bothersome men on the street and she insists that restaurant maitre d’ come grovel and refill her glass of water. Speaking to the The New York Times, Jaffrey said, “It’s like playing Lady Macbeth. If you’re an actress you have to play everything.”

The song was originally written to pay tribute to Zohran Mamdani’s grandmother, Praveen Nair, a former social worker and founder of the Salaam Baalak Trust which helps underprivileged children living on the streets.

Check out the video here:

Mr. Cardamom – Nani Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2CP7Gzi | iTunes/AppleMusic: https://apple.co/2OBQhPj | Amazon: https://amzn.to/2UaIduO | Video Credits: Director: Zohran Kwame Mamdani Cinematographer: Jasmine Velez Writer: Zohran Kwame Mamdani Editors: Joel Jay Blacker & Raymundo Archila Colorist: Tanner Hall Make Up: Melanie Harris Grips & Electric: Jose Osorio DIT/AD: Gabriela Azevedo PA: Olivia Ramos Granja Reed Audio Credits: Producer: Magnus Thomson Engineer: Raj Makhija Additional Vocals: Anisha Nagarajan Connect with Mr. Cardamom: https://www.instagram.com/mr_cardamom/ https://twitter.com/MrCardamom https://www.facebook.com/mrcardamom/

H/T: HuffingtonPost