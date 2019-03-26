Meet The Last Group Of Women Divers From Ramanathapuram Who Harvest Seaweeds

For the women living near Kilakarai, a fishing hamlet in Ramanathapuram district, the practice of diving and harvesting seaweeds started a generation ago when they started accompanying their husbands while the latter went fishing.

“Men don’t have the patience it takes to be adept at diving for seaweed. That is why we are so good at it,” says R Rakkamma, 51, who is secretary of the Women Seaweed Harvesters’ Federation.

With the federation having more than 2,000 members from 21 villages in the region, the women divers start their job at the break of the dawn every day spending more than three hours on an average in the water. A job which is precarious in nature calls for the divers to sometimes even dive to the depths of more than 25 to 30 feet.

“It was only from photos and videos of tourists and others that we realised what we are doing is indeed risky. We go through a lot of hardship to earn an average of Rs 350 per day,” adds Rakkamma.

Clad in a sari and a T-shirt, with a bag tied to their waist to collect seaweeds, the women wear goggles and worn-out gloves along with self-made footwear before going to the sea. While seaweed harvesting is done throughout the year, it is only between the period a fortnight before the end of the fishing season in April till the beginning of the next season in June that the activity is stalled.

The harvested seaweeds around Rameswaram are mainly used in three industries, namely the food industry (used in several dishes as an essential ingredient), the textile industry (as dye fixers) and the pharmaceuticals.

The art, which is slowly dying now, has only a few young women left who go diving as “it takes a toll on the body and is risky.” “ We don’t want our daughters to live like this, so we haven’t encouraged them to follow us,” says Muthuvelu who quit the profession after she underwent a surgery last year.

Adding to it, she says, “Only education will help them live a better life than we have had. The forest departments’ new rules also prevent us from going out into the sea as freely as earlier, which hampers our occupation.”

While the quantity of harvest has also fallen after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami according to the divers, S Sumayaa, principal of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women in Kilakari says that awareness among the public about marine algae and its health benefits and medicinal properties is poor. “Edible seaweeds have many nutrients in them and if they are provided in the form of chocolates and other kinds of food products to people of all age groups, it could significantly aid in curbing nutritional deficiency. Gulf of Mannar is home to more than 240 seaweed varieties and there are at least 185 edible ones, but most people aren’t aware of this,” she says.

Being the last group of women to harvest seaweeds, the women are now concerned about their livelihood.

H/T: The Times Of India