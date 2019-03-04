Meet The Inspiring Women Who Rebuilt The Bhuj Air Strip Within 72 Hours During The Indo-Pak War In 1971

Some three hundred women from Bhuj have a war memorial called Virangana Smarak built in their name as a glowing, living testimony of the huge contribution that they made in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

On December 8, during the war of 1971, Pakistan dropped 14 napalm bombs on Bhuj, destroying the entire airstrip and thus rendering the Indian airforce handicapped to a great extent. Owing to the lack of man force, the airforce personnel had almost given up on the hope of repairing the airstrip within the required time limit when the people from the nearby village of Madhapar offered to help.

Village sarpanch Jadhavjibhai Hirani urged all the women from the village to join her in helping the forces and without a second thought, they all started the repair work. “We were 300 women who left our homes to help the Air Force, determined to ensure the pilots fly again from here. If we were to die, it would have been an honourable death,” shared Valbai Seghani in a recent interaction with Ahmedabad Mirror.

Valbai was among the 300 women who worked tirelessly to repair the airstrip within a time duration of 72 hours.

She added, “We began work and were guided by the officers. A long siren would go off when there was any indication of Pakistani bombers approaching us. We would immediately run and hide in the bushes. We were asked to wear pale green sarees to camouflage. A short siren was an indication that we could resume work. We toiled from dawn to dusk to make optimum use of the daylight.”

“The airstrip needed to be reconstructed on a war footing. However, due to labour shortage they counted on us. In 72 hours, we ensured they were back to the skies,” shared another woman, Hiruben Bhudia, who was also a part of the repair work. “We still have the same energy and if the armed forces need us, we will work for them again,” she added.

Had it not been for these brave hearts, it would have been impossible for Indian airforce to be back in skies within four days of their crucial airstrip being completely destroyed by Pakistan. The fact that these women still foster the same zeal and courage speaks for what they did back then and of all that they are ready to do now. We at IWB salute them!

