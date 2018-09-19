Meet The Indian Male Models Who Are Strutting On International Ramps

Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, our Indian male models are favourites of almost all the luxury brands. “Models can now be all types of people from different backgrounds, of different ages, with different looks,” said one such model, Amar Direnzo, to Hindustan Times.

Amar is a 17-year-old model who has been slaying the modelling world with his chiseled looks. In fact, his first ever walk was for designer Vivienne Westwood. “I was scouted on Instagram, and I was 16 when I walked the ramp for Vivienne Westwood,” said Amar.

He is born to an Italian-American father and an Indian mother and has been living in London with his family. “My dad, an Italian American, received a job offer in London, so we moved there,” said Amar. He told his parents about his modelling interest only after his first fashion week.

Fix up 504 Likes, 5 Comments – Amarello (@amardirenzo) on Instagram: “Fix up”

The West London boy wants to create a skateboarding community in India. “My mother is an Indian. We visit Delhi frequently to see my grandparents and the family on my mother’s side,” he said.

Paris fashion week ss/18 presentation for @chinmens @hmg_models @arunyg #chinmen #chinmens #parisfashionweek #SS18 458 Likes, 5 Comments – Amarello (@amardirenzo) on Instagram: “Paris fashion week ss/18 presentation for @chinmens @hmg_models @arunyg #chinmen #chinmens…”

“Casting agents are moving towards a unique look that draws people in. Models can now be all types of people from different backgrounds, different ages, and different looks,” shared Amar.

Agreeing with Amar, 19-year-old Ahmedabad boy Tuhir Brahmbhatt said, “Big muscles and classic looks were the only standard earlier. Now leaner guys with interesting features are getting opportunities. We’re moving away from clichés. If you’re a model, it doesn’t mean you have to work out every day. If you’re an Indian model, it doesn’t mean you can’t have international success. And if you’re skinny, that doesn’t mean you won’t be signed by the world’s top brands. I have always been myself and never worried about putting on a persona. There’s no point in changing yourself for anything.”

Day out with @kalpeshlathigra 473 Likes, 5 Comments – Tuhir (@i_tuhir) on Instagram: “Day out with @kalpeshlathigra”

Tuhir was never interested in modelling but a suggestion from his stylist uncle got him into the field. “My uncle, Harshad, is a London-based stylist and producer, and his stories fascinated me enough to spark an interest in fashion. When he saw how tall I had grown (almost 6’3), he suggested that I try modelling. I wasn’t very good at my studies, so I thought I should definitely try,” shared Tuhir.

His debuted with Louis Vuitton’s show. “When I was told that Louis Vuitton wanted to book me exclusively to debut for their show in Paris, I was in total shock!”

While for Amar and Tuhir, modelling knocked on their doors, for Hyderabad-based Mustafa DG it was a dream that came true after a few rejections. He was rejected twice from the auditions of Elite Model Look India in 2015 and 2016. But he still participated in the competition in 2017 – and won.

@londonfashionweek spring summer 19. Thank you @margarethowellltd @elite_london @amcasting for the amazing show…. 589 Likes, 20 Comments – Mustafa DG (@mustafadg1) on Instagram: “@londonfashionweek spring summer 19. Thank you @margarethowellltd @elite_london @amcasting for the…”

The 21-year-old has now walked for Prada, Alexander McQueen, and Maison Valentino but he once thought that he was too skinny to be a model. “Indian agencies wanted me to bulk up, so I focused on gaining weight. Now I know I don’t need to,” he said.

H/T: Hindustan Times