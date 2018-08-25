Meet The Indian Coach Of The Iranian Women’s Kabaddi Team Whose Guidance Led To Their Win At Asian Games

The Iranian Women’s Kabaddi Team, led by Indian coach Shailaja Jain, beat the favourites Indian team by 27-24 on Friday at the Asian Games 2018 and emerged as champions. Jain spoke about the techniques that led to the win and her transit from India to Iran, which happened two years ago.

“I was not only reluctant but worried about going to Iran,” recalled 61-year-old Jain with The Indian Express. From the nationality barrier in mind to the culture difference, Mrs Jain (as the Iranians fondly call her) had a tough time because of these inhibitions.

In fact, these inhibitions had her decline their offer earlier in the year 2008 as they were also not paying her enough. But this time, she decided to take a leap. Within a week of a one-month trial in 2016, the Iranians sped up her visa formalities and had her on the first flight out to Tehran.

On reaching Iran, Jain’s fears took a back seat. She shared, “I’m a pure veg-eating Jain. And you know how some of us think about Islamic countries. So, of course, I was wary of the dressing laws and how women are treated, and whether I’d be able to get vegetarian food. But many things are misconceptions. There are certain restrictions, but not all of them are bad.”

The country never compelled her to wear the head-scarf, she shared. “There are certain rules of that country, and I took it positively and would wear an odhini, like we do on a salwar kurta. I could not be stuck because of these things,” she said.

Jain taught the Iranian girls the needed techniques of the game. “I took time to fix their technique. How to fall back after grabbing the ankle, not fall in front. If you’re catching the thigh, not to move the back leg in front, stay where you are. Fundamentals,” she said.

At the same time, she was brutal in pruning the squad from 42 to 12. “I wanted a winning team. I created a WhatsApp group. I’d usually put inspirational messages. But in the lead-up, every day, I would trim the group. Removing them from the group meant they hadn’t made the team,” she added.

Jain focused on getting gold for the team and also refused to accept the simplest of gifts before the Asian Games. “I didn’t want to feel indebted to anyone and be coerced into selecting them. I told them, ‘everything after gold’. I told them only gold was my mission as a coach. Your winning is secondary,” she shared. She continued, “It obviously meant several sleepless nights because I was under pressure to deliver.”

Speaking of the Iranian girls, she said, ”I love the Iranian girls because their fitness is excellent. They played all sports, football, rugby, karate, taekwondo and martial arts, before coming to kabaddi.”

Coaching in India would be in consideration for Jain if she gets to coach without interference. “In Iran, I had control. The list of the last 12 players was approved with only my signature,” she said.

She also shared that her decision for coaching outside the country hasn’t been accepted well by the Indian federation and how their attitude makes her feel like a criminal. She stated, ”If they had asked nicely, I might have even helped the Indian men’s team with insights into the Iranian opponents they lost to yesterday. But their attitude makes me feel like I am a criminal for coaching outside.”

The born and brought up in Nagpur coach grew up watching her mother play kabaddi. “I played all sports — kabaddi, langdi, kho-kho, running. I followed a friend who was selected to the Maratha Lancers club and stuck on while she left,” she shared.

After playing at the national and university levels, she agreed to get married to a man who hailed from a rural background in Jalgaon in the year 1980. He and his family were encouraging and supportive towards her interest in kabaddi.

”He (husband) didn’t earn much, but my father-in-law sent me money to complete a course at NIS (National Institute of Sports). The Jain Samaj isn’t always very forward-thinking but my in-laws were, despite coming from a village,” she shared.

This burning drive would see her leave a three-month-old daughter in the corridor of a school where she was interviewing for a coach’s post. After coaching around 300 players to top-level kabaddi, she retired from the NIS job in 2014. But Iran had been watching, keen on hiring her, impressed by an interview from a decade ago.

“I wanted to do something different in life. Now I’m Asian Games champion coach,” she said as she added, “I love India, India is my country, but I love kabaddi also.”

