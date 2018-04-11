Meet The Girls Representing India At The Street Child Football World Cup In Moscow

Nine girls will take their talent of dribbling, kicking, and shooting hoops from the streets of India to an international stadium in Moscow. The girls will represent India at the Street Child Football World Cup which will be held from May 10 to 17.

The girls in the team are being trained by volunteers of non-profit organisation Karunalaya Social Service Society in Chennai. Of the nine super players, five of them live in the centre while the rest four live with their parents on the streets.

Paul Sunder Singh, secretary, Karunalaya Centre for Street and Working Children, said, “Of the nine girls in the team, five at the Karunalaya shelter for girls here and four girls live with their parents who are street dwellers. The World Cup aims to bring underprivileged street children from across the world and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent in the sport and engage in a discussion about their rights.”

It’s the footballers’ immense passion and determination that has kept them going. They have sprinted over the problems, obstacles, and hurdles and the girls’ stories are so, so inspiring. Like Sangeetha, who is one of the five girls living in the centre, who was rescued from child labour and landed in the centre. Now a first-year college student, Sangeetha’s love for football bloomed since she was 14 after she watched the boys in her locality play. “Until a couple of years ago, there was no girls team I could be a part of and play competitively, but now we’ve toured across the country,” she said, proudly.

Another team member A. Keerthana lives with her parents, who are street dwellers, who weren’t supportive of her playing the sport initially. With time, they’re understanding her love for it and are now supporting her dream.

Vice-caption of the team is the 17-year-old Shalini who had fled from her mother. Her mother, who worked as a rag-picker, tried to marry Shalini to a 30-year-old man to clear a debt. Without giving a second thought, Shalini ran away from her. Another member of Shalini’s team is Nirosha who was tired of being abused by her alcoholic parents. She carved her own destiny by getting herself enrolled in a school.

The coach of the strong-headed girls’ team is D Kannadasan who had represented India in the 2014 Street Child World Cup. Mr Kannadoss was rescued as a child from a railway station and has been staying in the Karunalaya shelter since then. When he had to speak about his girls, he said, “They are tough women. They are naturally strong mentally and physically. Life on the streets does that to you. All they needed was to channelise this the right way.”

The team will face 24 teams in Moscow consisting of children with backgrounds similar to theirs. To stay strong at the competition, they train every morning at Madras Port Trust ground near Tondiarpet from 6am to 7.30am.

We wish all the best to the team!

H/T: The Times of India