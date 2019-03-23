Meet The Four Indian-American Teenagers Who Have Been Awarded $25,000 For Environment Inventions

If there are two things that are essential to humans and other living creatures, it’s clean water and air. But with pollution of these natural resources on the rise, it’s become increasingly important to find ways to cut down on man-made pollutants in the environment. To address these pressing issues, four Indian-American teenagers have been awarded $25,000 each for developing innovative approaches to tackle the situation.

The recipients of the award are Anjali Chadha (16) of Kentucky, Preeti Sai Krishnamani (17) of Delaware, Navami Jain (17) of North Carolina and Sai Preethi Mamidala (17) of Pennsylvania.

Anjali Chadha, 16, from Louisville, Kentucky, has built a device that is a sensor for detecting arsenic, a harmful substance known to cause cancer, in well water sources.

Currently a student at duPont Manual Magnet High School, Chadha was inspired to develop the sensor when she discovered that groundwater within 90 miles of her home was contaminated with arsenic. As per estimates, about 50 million Americans use water from well as their primary source, and could be at a risk for contamination. The device designed by Chadha is inexpensive to produce and gives accurate results, which makes it particularly applicable for use in the developing world where people are dependent on well water for their use, reported American Bazaar.

For Preeti Sai Krisnamani, the goal was to combat arsenic contamination in rice. “The way I am trying to do that is by enhancing soil minerals that can bind up arsenic and make it inaccessible to rice plants,” she shared.

Her solution is silicon amendments – rice husk and rice husk ash – which are waste products of rice production and can be recycled into paddies to eventually combat arsenic contamination in the crop.

Navami Jain, 17, from Charlotte, North Carolina, performed a series of assays looking at different ways to produce bio-ethanol, a type of bio-fuel that is considered greener to conventional fossil energy sources as it is biodegradable and non-toxic.

“The major controversy around ethanol production is that it is being produced from food-based crops like corn. I’m looking at ways to produce it from agricultural-based matter and different waste products such as wheat straw,” said Jain.

The results that she found after her experiment indicated that producing bio-ethanol from wheat straw may increase efficiency and lower costs.

Driven by the effects of fossil-fuel pollution in India, Sai Preethi Mamidala of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, studied an optimal catalyst to make renewable energy more accessible.

“The biggest barrier to the widespread use of our renewable energy sources is the fact that we don’t have efficient storage regeneration processes,” she told American Bazaar. “This bridges the gap between the amount of energy that is being produced by renewable sources today and the amount of energy that is demanded by the world. Right now, we mostly use non-renewable sources of energy, but those are not good for humans and they are bad for the environment.”

A senior at Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills, Sai examined the catalyst in “a fuel cell that can store energy while it is being produced and generate it when it is needed. The actual catalyst being used in the fuel cell makes a world of difference in its performance.”

All these teenagers are finalists of this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

H/T: NDTV and American Bazaar