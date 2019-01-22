Meet The First Pakistani Woman Biker Zenith Irfan, Whose Story Inspired A Biopic

In a country where traditions don’t allow women to leave the house unescorted, Zenith Irfan defied convention and fulfilled her father’s lost dream who passed away at the age of 34.

Zenith was once told by her mother that her father wanted to go on a “crazy world motorcycle journey” when she came across a photograph of him dressed in an aviation uniform. Learning about his dream Zenith was encouraged to take it up and live out his legacy.

In the year 2013, Zenith’s younger brother bought a motorbike for himself and that’s when she started taking some lessons from him and in no time learned to ride a bike.

“I learnt to translate all anxiety, depression, and disappointments into challenges and transformed my inner pessimistic soul to a wanderlust-craving woman,” she wrote in one of her blog posts.

In 2015 Zenith took on the road and rode 3,200 kilometers starting from Lahore passing through North Pakistan up to the Khunjerab Pass bordering China and became the first woman biker to do so in Pakistan. After this, she even biked into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, completing 20,000 kilometers with these two trips.

During her travels, Zenith documents her journey in her blog that she maintains on Facebook and Instagram and talking about her passion she says, “I did this for my father and I still do it for him. For me, going and riding across Pakistan is a spiritual endeavour.”

With her unconditional love towards her father and his dream, Zenith’s inspiring story was made into a biopic named Motorcycle Girl, which was released in April 2018 in Pakistan.

H/T: The Times Of India