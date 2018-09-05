Meet The First All-Women Team Participating In The JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship

For the first time, an all women’s racing team will be participating in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, the popular motorsport event.

Among the six women selected is 16-year-old Hansuja who is studying in Class 11. It was her mother who, after seeing a Facebook post inviting entries for the race, told her about it. In fact, Hansuja learned driving just a week before the selection.

In her first attempt, she was shortlisted in the top 60. In her second attempt, she secured the second position and got selected, thus becoming the youngest female racer to join the first women’s national team.

Another team member, Priyamvada Saradhi, is a licensed Zumba instructor and a rally, circuit and hill climbing enthusiast. She has been a navigator for the 4-wheeler National Rally Championship and has been a part of motorsport activities in India since 2009.

Other team members are Lea Daran, Roshni, Megaa, and Manisha Kelkar, a Marathi actress.

H/T: The Better India