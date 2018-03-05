Meet The Face Behind The Two-Decade-Old Voice Of Mumbai’s Local Train Announcements

If you’ve commuted by the Mumbai local, chances are that the announcement voice on loudspeakers has definitely caught your attention once. I can say that by experience. But ever wondered who the lady behind the voice is?

The Central Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, which opened in 1853, constitutes 24 stations, extending from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan Junction. And since 1982, it’s only one woman’s voice that has unfailingly made people aware of imminent arrivals and departures, and that is of Sarla Chaudhary.

In 1982, Sarla was selected amongst hundreds of others who had appeared for the test of the announcer. Four years later, in 1986, she was appointed permanently, and her voice resonated on all the stations through the loudspeakers. “I was working as an announcer at one particular station and would announce manually. There was no computerised system at that time and we had to announce at each railway station,” she shared with ScoopWhoop.

And though now the announcements are made by the Train Management System, but Sarla’s voice has been saved in stand-by mode at control rooms, and is the go-to recording in cases where the TMS service is suspended.

According to Mid-Day, Sarla, along with a few select others were taken to All India Radio in 1991 to record what would become the commonplace announcements of arrival and departure being played back at every station for the next 20 years. The announcements, which were in Marathi, were later mixed into a computer and centralised, thus being able to generate on their own. The Chief PRO, CR, VA Malegaonkar, said, “We are proud that we have such women working with CR. She was selected for her soft voice and we are using her voice for over 20 years.”

Sarla left the position in 2000, and now works as an office superintendent in the OHE department at Kalyan. But even today when she hears her own voice at the stations, it brings a smile on her face.

