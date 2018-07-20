Meet The British Woman From Kota Who Made India Win An International Marmalade Award

Earlier this year, India won the Commonwealth category of the World’s Original Marmalade Awards (WOMA) held in Cumbria, UK. This came as unexpected news because, technically, marmalade is not even an Indian recipe!

The credit goes to Victoria Singh of British-origin, who now lives in Kota, Rajasthan. The lady happened to submit her homemade Orange and Ginger Marmalade stuffed in a bottle at the competition, which ended up beating Canada, Botswana, Kenya, the Bahamas, Australia, and the UK.

In case you don’t know, World’s Original Marmalade Awards were founded in 2005 by Jane Hasell-McCosh to help to preserve, grow and widen one of the most British customs – marmalade making. Also, the event aims at raising money for charities around the world. Its website says – We are promoting something that is quintessentially British, that has been enjoyed and savoured since the 17th Century, and that is now enjoying a revival through the efforts of artisan marmalade makers and amateurs alike.

Coming back to the story of Victoria Singh, she got married in a Rajput family that owns a farm (Col. Sudhir Farm) in Kota. After spending 15 years in her village in the UK, she and her husband decided to permanently shift to India so they can restore the place and concentrate on organic farming. And while at it, they made their dream of preserving and promoting the heritage of the city come true.

IWB spoke to Victoria about her stint in the homeland that also got her a royal seal of approval after Prince Charles fell in love with its delightful taste. A fan of all-things-marmalade, the Prince suggests, “Victoria’s marmalade would go very well with a steamed pudding.”

Read the excerpts from our detailed conversation with Victoria below:

Let us begin with your love story, shall we?

Sure! I first met my husband, Vijay Singh, in 1980 when I worked for Anokhi in Jaipur. I was teaching the children of a non-formal school while Vijay was the Secretary of the Jaipur Motorcycle Club and a junior executive. We married in Cumbria in England in June 1981. I wore a traditional red poshak that had been made in Jaipur and he wore white. We were married in our village church near Penrith and the photographer was so thrilled with the photo that he kept it in his studio window for 10 years.

This sounds utterly romantic. Can we switch to the food-talk later? Please, go on.

(laughs) We returned to India after 15 years with two young children and settled on the family farm near Kota to look after my widowed mother-in-law. I home-schooled the children for a year and then they went to a Christian International School in Ooty until they left to go to university in England. We built a traditional stone-house on the farm and I ran the farm while my husband worked in Scotland.

A long-distance marriage? Nooooo.

Don’t worry, he has now retired and we live here in a paradise which is gradually being engulfed by urban sprawl. We have beautiful birdlife but also numerous Nilgai, pigs, monkeys, and peacocks and so farming is becoming increasingly unprofitable.

Talking about the Col Sudhir Farm, was it already in existence when you came to live here or did you establish it?

My late father-in-law was Col Sudhir and so, the farm was known as Colonel Sahib ka farm. Next door was Brigadier Sahib ka farm. There was a small building-cum-store-house put up in the fifties which needed renovation after extending. It took me and my husband approximately two years of hammer and stonework (instead of any power tools or machines) to rebuild it. We laid out the garden and planted fruit trees, including a sweet orange tree, the fruit of which turned out to be sour and only suitable for marmalade.

Later, I founded the Kota Heritage Society which is involved in activities as varied as promoting local Kota-Doria weaving to looking after the British Cemetery in Kota and recording and publishing oral literature from the villages. We also run art events in the Kota Art Gallery to develop the interest of local people in their heritage. Apart from this, we’re working towards a clean River Chambal and its environs. There is a lot to do.

Speaking of your homemade marmalade, was this your first time at World’s Original Marmalade Awards?

I have always known about the Marmalade Festival held annually at Dalemain, a stately home in Cumbria, but didn’t feel it was feasible to post a glass jar of marmalade from India. This year, it just happened that a Commonwealth Category was introduced when I planned my visit in February for the birth of our third grandchild. This encouraged me to carry a jar along full of Bitter Orange and Ginger marmalade that won the Commonwealth Category!

The head judge at WOMA, food writer Dan Lepard, while tasting your marmalade, said that it has got a sharp bright zing and boldness that he’d be ‘happy to eat it three times a day, from the first crumpet through to a late-night dessert.’ He further added, “Victoria has captured the aroma and acidity perfectly in her marmalade. The added flavour of fresh ginger juice and the canny addition of a little Himalayan rock salt added harmony without overwhelming the fruit.” How do you describe its taste?

According to the report on the Dalemain website, the judges were blown away by the taste of India. I am able to grow my own fruit and the taste is very concentrated. I add freshly crushed ginger juice whether making orange marmalade or lemon marmalade as I feel it improves the flavour. A pinch of Sendha-namak or Himalayan salt helps bring the flavours together. White Indian cane sugar is essential, too. The taste of my marmalade is very strong and most Indians are appalled by it. The judges, however, are looking for the unusual and distinct and for a flavour that stands out from the rest and that worked to my advantage.

Congratulations, once again! How wonderful that you grow your own fruit and get to experiment with them. Share other secret recipes with us, please!

Thank you. I like to use local ingredients and experiment with fruit and vegetables that grow on the farm. I enjoy the seasonal weeds such as kuneejra and batli but don’t cook them myself. I make syrup from karonda which is very versatile in yoghurt, creamed rice pudding or a salad dressing. I hardly make jam as no one eats it. Also, I make my own bread from our organic heritage wheat. We have our own cows’ milk and ghee and grow our own basmati rice and seasonal vegetables. I make a lot of lemon and ginger cordial base which I enjoy with soda. Apart from this, there are always flapjacks or something similar at tea time which is a bit of a ritual. We are very lucky to get good leaf tea in India, aren’t we? There is nothing like an early breakfast of tea, toast, and marmalade, in the garden on a winter morning with the peacocks and Sarus Cranes calling.

Do you plan to take these interesting homemade food items to any national/international food competition in the future?

No, I have no plans for entering the World Original Marmalade Awards again, or anything else, but I have been assured that there will be a Commonwealth Category next February and so if any marmalade makers can find a reliable way of getting a jar to Cumbria before February 2019, I encourage them to look up the website and find out the details. The Cumbrian Festival raises money for the hospice movement and for palliative care for cancer patients in the home. Hospices are privately funded hospitals where cancer patients can die with dignity and their families can be supported emotionally. This is a very fledgling movement as yet in India and there is an enormous need. There are now daughter marmalade festivals in Australia and Japan, as well.

Here comes the most important question – do you sell the marmalade in Kota/India?

(smiles) I only make the marmalade for home consumption and there is only one tree with suitable fruit, as I said. An ordinary sweet orange would not produce the same zesty taste. It is not currently for sale anywhere. But if anyone would like to make it, I am open to suggestions.

According to Victoria, although the definition of marmalade is very loose, it should not be sweet like jam. She explains, “Marmalade, in Britain, is usually made from a type of bitter orange that grows in Seville in Spain and is available in the shops for about a month in January/February. The peel is cut up finely and boiled up with the juice. There are all sorts of citrus fruits and many make a sharp tasting spread which is delicious on toast at breakfast but the world of marmalade makers is very creative and the boundaries are always being pushed.”

Have you made important notes of the many useful tips she shared? If you’re a food lover, you have to bookmark Victoria Singh’s story to tease your taste buds once in a while. Well, I just did!

(Pictures are Victoria’s own)