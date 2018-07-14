Meet The ‘Ammas’ In Kerala Schools Who Have Been Feeding Children For The Last Three Decades

Most people from Kerala, who have studied in government schools, still have fond memories of the women they used to call ‘Amma’, the ones who ran the kanji puras, making sure that each and every child was well-fed.

One such ‘Amma’ is 72-year-old Narayani Amma who has been working at the Cheruvakkara government welfare LP School in Kannur district for 38 years as a cook as well as a major part of the institution’s development. The school grounds are lush green with mango trees, jackfruit trees, and flowering plants and every single tree, plant and shrub has been planted by Narayani Amma herself. She believes that there is no better teacher for children than nature.

“This is my second home. I have loved trees and plants a lot since my childhood. I personally believe that our children should start learning along with nature,” she said. “Serving food to kids is the most beautiful experience. I love seeing them rushing to me during the lunch break.” Narayani Amma said.

“One day, some alumni, now in their 30s, visited me with a saree and some other gifts. They told me mine was the tastiest food they have ever eaten. That made me very happy,” she added.

For the last 35 years, Chandrika Kumari Amma (72) has worked as a cook in the Ponnara Sreedhar Memorial UP School in Thiruvananthapuram.

“It was upma in the beginning; later, we started serving kanji and green gram. Now, in all the schools, it is rice and curries. Whatever it is, it is fun to serve children,” she said. “With the first ring of the lunch break bell, they rush downstairs to me, calling me ‘Ammoomma’ (grandmother). No other job will give me this sort of pleasure.”

When old students of the school visit, they make it a point to meet Chandrika Amma. “They come and ask me whether I remember them. They gratefully recall that I served them food when they were hungry. But now I am aged; I may not remember all their faces,” she said.

Her love for children compels her to continue working for as long as she can.” Some children don’t eat at all, we have to compel them to eat. I have grandchildren, so I know how to do that. Other children love eating,” she said. “I remember there would be children who would ask for food earlier on in the day for they hadn’t eaten anything all day. I would always ensure they ate enough.”

Working at Chala Government UP and Nursery School in Thiruvananthapuram, Anandamma, 72, is worried about what she will do if she leaves the school.

“I have worked here and fed children here for the last 32 years. Now, I have become weak; but I am not ready to leave these kids,” she said. For her, the greatest reward is the love she gets from the children.

H/T: The News Minute