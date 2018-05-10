Meet Surya and Ishaan K. Shaan, Kerala’s Very First Transsexual Couple To Tie The Knot

Surya and Ishaan K. Shaan have created history by becoming the first transsexual couple in Kerala to tie the knot. What makes the event even more special is that they were married with the blessings of both their families.

Both Ishaan and Surya hail from Thiruvananthapuram. Many people from the LGBTQI community, as well as friends of the couple, joined them to attend the wedding that was performed under the Special Marriages Act.

It was a special day for Surya who came out of the closet in the 2000s which was a volatile time for the LGBTQ community in Kerala and when their rights were mercilessly suppressed. Surya fought a long and jarring battle following which she emerged out as an actor and transgender activist. She made the most of day dressed up in a traditional crimson attire and jewellery.

Born in a conservative family, Ishaan had his share of struggles too as he tried to establish his identity as a trans man. Despite the odds, the couple wanted to opt for a traditional marriage and all their prayers were answered when their parents consented to it.

