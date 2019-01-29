Meet Suman Kumari, Who Has Become Pakistan’s First Hindu Woman Judge

In a country where Hindus make up nearly 2 percent of Pakistan’s total population, minorities have been under assault ever since its creation. The traditions also don’t allow women to be in authority, but defying them, Suman Kumari has become the first Hindu woman in Pakistan to be appointed as a civil judge.

Hailing from Qambar-Shahdadkot, Suman passed her LLB. examination from Hyderabad and did her masters in law from Karachi’s Szabist University. With her degrees in hand, she will now serve as a civil judge in her native district.

According to her father, Pawan Kumar Bodan, who is an eye specialist, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadakot.

“Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty,” he said.

Commenting over the appointment of Suman, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter Heartening to see Pakistan allowing minorities to play a role in nation building. I hope this development allows them to revisit their blasphemy laws. https://t.co/0f9uAa39l0

However, this not the first time that a person from the Hindu community has been appointed as a judge, previously, Justice Rana Bhagwandas served as the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.

H/T: Huffingtonpost