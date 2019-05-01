Meet Suma Sooraj, Who’s Helping People Suffering From Various Illnesses By Using Plants

For 53-year-old Kochi native Suma Sooraj, her social entrepreneurship venture of selling indoor plants started with the idea of using the money procured from the sale of these plants to support people who cannot bear the entire cost of medical treatments.

“My father was a dementia patient for the past one and half years. He passed away last September. My mother had also passed away a few months before that due to stroke. The most difficult years in my life were the time when my father was down with dementia. Though we could afford treatments and provide other support for him, it was a tough period. It made me think about others who cannot even afford daily medicines and are fighting against all odds,” shared Suma with The News Minute.

Witnessing her father suffer through dementia and the medical expenses involved, Suma felt the need to help people struggling with various ailments.

Five months ago, she started Zumo Indoor Creations with the primary goal of increasing the green cover in the city so as to reduce pollution, which is one of the causes for many respiratory problems. “Pollution in the city was one thing I was always concerned about. When Kochi Metro construction kicked off in the city, many residents, including me, were having respiratory problems. And so, after my parents’ death, I set up a mini garden in their house.”

With handpicked indoor plants that specifically absorb pollutants, Suma ensures that they are potted in reusable waste products like beer bottles and imported ceramic vessels. Despite being just five months into the business, Suma has already been instrumental in helping a dozen people suffering from various diseases, by using the money that she has made from selling her plants.

Explaining how she identifies the deserving people, Suma shared, “I go to medical shops across the city and enquire about patients who regularly visit the store and have difficulty paying their bills. Most of these pharmacies know such patients in their neighbourhood and will offer to provide information. Though my focus initially was to help just patients who could not afford to buy medicines, I was able to help a few school students who hail from low-income households with their education expenses.”

H/T: The News Minute