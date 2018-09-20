Meet Suhita Nadkarni, Who Organized The First Meeting For Neuroscientists In India

The No Garland Neuroscience — NGN meeting — is the first neuroscience meeting in India which serves as a platform to bring students and researchers who are interested in the field, together. It is thanks to Suhita Nadkarni and her husband, Dr. Collins Assisi, that it became a possibility in India, as they volunteered to organize the first NGN meeting for Indian neuroscientists at IISER Pune in October 2017.

At the meeting, scientists are made to feel more than welcome as, apart from the usual facilities, there is also a daycare on campus that is “happy to accommodate visiting neurotoddlers and neuropreteens. Feel free to bring your family along and turn NGN into a ‘workation’.”

“It’s the most exciting time for neuroscience. There are all these great initiatives around the world. There’s BlueBrain, Japan has its own initiative, China has its own initiative. We don’t. And I think we really need to get our acts together and consolidate our resources and skills set and add to this excitement. Each of us can contribute to it. We just need to have a cohesive, strong enough critical mass going,” said Suhita. She currently heads Computational Neurobiology Lab (CNB) in IISER. “We’ve never been closer but we are not there yet.”

TLoS with Suhita Nadkarni by FP Stream TLoS with Suhita Nadkarni by FP from desktop or your mobile device

Her journey in the scientific world began “with a curiosity about the world, the nature around and the general principles that govern these systems”. She decided to pursue research in physics after she became passionate about the field and earned her Ph.D. in 2005 from Ohio State University.

While her Ph.D. was from the physics department, she was also involved in developing computational models of communication between star-shaped cells called astrocytes and neurons. She wanted to expand our understanding of why astrocytes matter, so she worked in two labs in the US for her postdoctoral research — Terry Sejnowski’s lab at the renowned Salk Institute and Herbert Levine’s lab at University of California at San Diego. It was her team who creates one of the first frameworks for astrocytes.

“Those were the most intense and scientifically rewarding periods of my research training. I was fortunate to have amazing mentors who asked the most pertinent of questions. The experience encouraged me to choose my own research problem to work on,” she said.

“I started off tackling my research questions from the lens of a physicist and a modeler, but these meetings made me realize the value of being an insider — being a neurobiologist rather than a physicist trying to understand the brain. It was important to understand the details before making ‘spherical cow’ assumptions and resorting to oversimplifications typically made by physicists,” she recalled.

But she soon realized that to understand the workings of the human brain inside out she has to understand the field of neurobiology closely.

In 2011, Suhita and her husband decided to attend India BioScience’s Young Investigator Meeting, to take place in Bhubaneswar, in order to learn about job opportunities in India. When she and her husband joined IISER Pune she faced the lack of a robust computing system that would be able to handle all the data her lab would generate.

“Finding local technical experts who could build and maintain these clusters was a major challenge, since both Collins and I had only been end-users of such clusters prior to our move to IISER. Setting up this facility from scratch was a huge learning experience,” she said. And their hardwork paid off, as in 2012 they set up a supercomputer cluster.

Suhita still remembers how tough it was to find a place where she and her husband, both would be allowed to work. “Collins and I were told categorically in a few places in personal conversation that they have an internal policy not to hire couples. This is not in accordance with the ethical guidelines set by the Indian Academy of Sciences,” she said.

“We know a lot about the brain at the molecular level, but there is still a lot that remains to be discovered. How do abstract entities from our sensory stimuli come together in a physical form in our brain? How do we use this information flexibly to learn and solve problems? We have never been closer to the answers!” said Suhita

H/T: Firstpost