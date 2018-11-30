Meet Sohrab Hura, The Only Indian Photographer Other Than Raghu Rai To Be Nominated By Magnum

Whenever it comes to naming the ace photographers of India, the one name that comes to our mind is Raghu Rai who was nominated by the photographic collective, Magnum. But there was someone else as well, who wowed the world with his insightful images- Sohrab Hura, who was also nominated by Magnum.

His works include his first self-published photobook, Life Is Elsewhere (2015), Look It’s Getting Sunny Outside!!! (2011) and A Proposition for Departure (2017), a sound notation book. Life is Elsewhere gives the viewers glimpses into Sohrab’s “life, my love, my friends, my travels and my sheer need to experience all that is about to disappear”, which also includes his mother.



In 1999, his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a condition which worsened after “the break-up with my father” that caused her condition to “suddenly come alive and then deteriorate.” “People had stopped coming to our home because my mother was too scared to let anybody in and all that remained was traces of a life that no longer existed,” he said.



It was a trip to Ladakh that gave him an outlet for all his pent-up creative energy. “I think it was the need to get the hell out of the home. There was a certain rigor that came in, whatever little it was. My focus was channeled into something else and it was good to be doing something. When I came back and gave the film to a local lab in Delhi, the owner took me aside and said, ‘these are really good photographs’. And I think, in a really long time, I felt really good and photography, because of that, became a need. We all want to feel like we exist in some way,” he said.



“I started photographing my mother, as opposed to people of the villages I’d go to, because I felt there would be more accountability. I’d be more in check and I wanted to experience how it would affect me. In a way, it’s a more special thing. It was the first time I wrote about how much I hated my mum at the time, for all that had happened. I gave it to her and thought she’d be pissed off but it made her really happy. That allowed me to photograph her more,” he added.

His mother became the subject of his self-published photobook, “Look It’s Getting Sunny Outside!!!” which was recently shortlisted for the Paris Photo/Aperture Foundation Photobook of the Year Award. The photobook represents the bond shared between mother and son, husband and wife, pet and master. Sohrab calls his first photobook to be “more sentimental” even though it was the result of his wish “to break away from the knowing that I knew how to make it”.

“I don’t ever want to be straight-jacketed into being a bookmaker or a certain kind of photographer. The whole idea is to be free of my own self. I am quite happy about the fact that I am not moving forward in a linear way, and instead, in seemingly different directions. Though all of it is very logical to me, somewhere, in the long run, this trajectory might make more sense to others,” he said.

