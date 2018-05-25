Meet Shyamoli Sanghi, A 19 Y.O. Hindustani Classical Singer Who’s Now A YouTube Sensation

At the young age of 19, Shyamoli Sanghi, a trained Hindustani classical singer, has made waves on the internet with her new single ‘Tu Naa Aaya’ that has hit 13 million views on YouTube in two months. Many of her songs are produced with the help of Music Producer Ravi Singhal that got released by Zee Music.

During a recent interview, she told how her music training started at the age of six under Shampa Pakrashi who made her well-versed with Hindustani classical music. Apart from completing a Visharadh Dwitiya examination in Hindustani Classical Vocal from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, she has also finished Grade 5 in piano from the prestigious Royal College of Music, UK. Oh, and she also knows the tabla and harmonium.

What more? This talented teenager, who dreams to give playback for actor Alia Bhatt one day, is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Philosophy at Stanford University. While her first single got 13 million views, her second one called ‘Dorr’ fetched itself some 6.8 million views.

Even though Shyamoli’s family takes academics sincerely, it came as a surprise to her when they supported her passion for music. Meeting and collaborating with Ravi Singhal was another breakthrough for her. She told YourStory, “The process of recording a single and that too, with a famed music director like Ravi Singhal was unnerving and overwhelming at the same time. Our ideas about music are the same and so is our thought process about composing original scores. After working together and deliberating for some time and deciding on a song that was appropriate for my age, we came up with the first single ‘Tu Naa Aaya.’”

To prepare for the video shoot, she made herself confident of facing the camera while polishing her acting skills. She said, “I think what helped me the most was the fact that I have been singing from a young age and that this was my original composition. I am also trying to come out of my shell, be expressive, emote more, and feel all the songs more. I am quite young to be able to experience the depth of emotions and while recording, this was a big struggle.”

Her popularity has won her a deal with Balaji Telefilms. She has been asked to lend her voice to three TV serials, two of Balaji Telefilms productions – Kalash and Ajeeb Dastan Hai. At present, she’s on a nine-month break from studies to pursue music and explore new opportunities. About this, she said, “Considering that my subjects are both vast ones, I am left with no free time between studies and music. I am extremely passionate about music and enjoy being intellectually stimulated as well. The greatest struggle for me, at first, was to decide what I wanted to do, and then, to find a balance. Right since the time I was in school, I have been dividing my time between my studies and music. However, I try to prioritize which makes things manageable. For anyone who wishes to make a career in this field or any other, I would only say that it is important to prioritize and manage time efficiently. Take your family and near ones into confidence and work hard.”

h/t: YourStory

