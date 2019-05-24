Meet Scientist Ipsita Biswas, Whose Non-Lethal Plastic Bullets To Control Riots Have Reduced Fatalities

It was in 2016 when clashes between Kashmiri residents and Army personnel broke out over the killing of the militant group Hizbul Muhahideen’s commander Burhan Wani. To control the riots, Pellets, also known as riot control ammunition, were used that left a young girl’s face disfigured.

In the wake of the gruesome injuries caused to civilians in Jammu and Kashmir due to the use of those pellets, the Union home ministry set up a panel that came out with a non-lethal alternative to pellets. Spearheaded by scientist Ipsita Biswas, who has been working with Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) for many years, plastic pellets were developed and tested in a span of one-and-a-half years that turned out to be a safer option to control riots.

“I work with life-saving devices and that too for our forces. If somebody saves a little bird, that is in itself a good feeling and when I work to build armour for the forces responsible for our protection, it comes with a responsibility and feels great,” she shared.

With 20 years of experience, Biswas heads three technical division at TBRL, leading a team of 10 scientists and an equal number of technical staff in diverse areas of test and evaluation of life-saving devices, characterisation of armour material, etc.

Explaining how these new bullets function, Biswas shared, “The plastic bullets are non-lethal and serve as a means to disperse crowds. No special weapon is required to fire them and AK 47’s work just fine, which 70% of the Indian Army is equipped with. Unlike a pellet (burst), only one plastic bullet is released at a time and hits the area of target. Since the speed of the bullet decreases as it nears the target, it reduces fatalities.”

For her remarkable contributions to the army and paramilitary forces, Biswas was conferred with the Narishakti Puruskar in March 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind. She is currently working on frangible bullets, a specific application for sky marshals, which crumbles to pieces when it strikes something harder than itself with no damage to the aircraft in the case of a hijack attempt.

Despite coming from a family of engineers, Biswas always wanted to pursue research and development. After completing her postgraduate degree in applied mathematics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1988, Biswas applied for a job in DRDO. “In the first shot in 1988, right after my postgraduation, I got the job at DRDO in Delhi after an interview,” she shared.

For the past 10 years, she has been evaluating bullet-proof jackets and mine protected vehicles for the armed forces and paramilitary jawans, but the project still requires work to be done on bullet-proof helmets. “Helmets are crucial because a head injury can kill a person. So it is more important to come up with a successful bullet-proof helmet,” she shared.

Talking about the challenges faced by women, Biswas shared that women are usually perceived as they wouldn’t be able to handle complicated jobs because family life comes in the way of their dreams. “Women understand science just as well as men but the demands of a job in science and research leads to problems in families as women are expected to work during certain hours, only after finishing household chores.” However, finding the right balance is the key to success. “I don’t mix the two. I find time for my studies somewhere in between.”

Adding another important point, Biswas shared how younger generations need not worry about the biases her generation faced, as they have worked hard to change that perspective. “The younger generation of women does not have to worry about it because we have done it for them. We have faced the biases and taboos around women in science and now everyone knows that women know and understand science equally well. They just have to explore now. Every profession has its hurdles but if you are driven, there is no limit.”

H/T: The Hindustan Times