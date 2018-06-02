Meet Saudi Arabia’s First Woman Director Haifaa Al-Mansour, Who Makes Films With Bold Female Protagonists

Pick up any film by Saudi Arabian film director Haifaa al-Mansour, and you’ll find without a doubt, similar antagonists and protagonists, where the former is the restrictive society and the latter is a woman trailblazer.

Like in her first feature film in 2012, Wadjda, we see a 10-year-old girl cleverly scrounging up money to buy a bike, as she has been forbidden to ride a bike for being a girl but she still rides one. Her next film, Mary Shelley, set in the 19th century England and France, follows another such character, Mary, an English novelist who too is dissuaded from pursuing what she loves.

Al-Mansour’s films are about women questioning society’s restrictions and take inspiration from her own life growing up in Saudi Arabia, where even listening to music was illegal. Going against the society, she made Wadjda, becoming the first person to ever shoot a movie in Saudi Arabia and the country’s first woman director.

In a conversation with Refinery29, she talks about the characters in her films and how, with time, Saudi Arabia is inching towards progress.

On how society has always punished women for defying social norms.

“In more conservative societies, women are supposed to carry the honor of the family. I think it’s important for women to rebel, even if it’s hard. It’s [how] to pave the way forward for the generations to come. When women do something for the first time, they go one step that all women can take, going forward. But not everybody can pay the price. A lot of people don’t want to. That’s why we have people who are willing to challenge those norms and open the doors. That’s why we need to recognize them. It is hard to go that way.”

On relating to Mary’s story in the film.

“Definitely. I know what it means to be dismissed. I know what it means to be underestimated and taken for granted. It hurts. I felt that —when I made movies in Saudi Arabia, people were laughing because we don’t have any films. It was like a joke. I did some writing in the description of the third act when Mary goes to the publisher and is spoken down to. This is something that felt very modern and current. Women being dismissed happened a really long time ago, and it’s still happening.”

On how Saudi Arabia’s behavior towards movies and moviemaking has changed.

“Now, they opened cinemas in Saudi Arabia. Before, movie theatres were illegal. I think Saudi is moving a lot toward being a normal country. When I was growing up, listening to music was forbidden. They would tell you in school if you listened to music you’d go straight to hell because music corrupts your soul. Now, music is celebrated everywhere, there are movie theatres, and women will start driving soon. There’s so much happening. Saudi Arabia is becoming a more normal country. It’s important for a country like Saudi Arabia to be normal. It sets a tone for the rest of the Muslim world, and hopefully, that will encourage more tolerance. We need a lot more music and films and fun in that part of the world.”



