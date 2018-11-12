Meet Saniya Sood, A Trans Woman Who Beat The Odds To Become A Pageant Winner

When Saniya was five, even though she was assigned male at birth, she couldn’t identify with the gender.

“At that age where a child doesn’t understand anything about sex or gender, I was only exhibiting my natural behaviour, which was feminine. From the way I talked, walked or even expressed my feelings, I felt like a girl trapped inside a male body,” she told The Better India.

It didn’t help that her neighbours were questioning her parents about why their son behaved differently and kids at school were bullying her. “They made me realise something was wrong with me. For most of my childhood, I was the weird kid who nobody wanted to play with. Isolated, I started spending more time with myself. I cried myself to sleep at night, asking myself, ‘Why did God make me like this?’”

Her parents dismissed these concerns, thinking it’s just a phase. “Sometimes they did yell at me, but I knew it was because of the snide remarks by the other people that played at the back of their heads,” she said.

Eventually, she moved to Bengaluru and identified as a gay man, before figuring out that that identity didn’t define her either. “I met different gay men. And I realised being gay was more about who you loved. These were men who loved men. They did not have a crisis with their gender identity. They looked for a boy in me to love. The one that did not exist,” she said.

After years of depression and confusion, at the age of 25, Saniya realised that she was a trans woman. She said, “I was upset and slowly slipping into depression. I was 25 by the time I figured there were trans women and trans men who are born a certain gender but identify with another gender. But the shame and stigma attached to it in our society was so much, I suffered in silence. When I discussed it with my mom once, she told me, ‘When you get married you’ll be fine.’”

She then took a trip to Goa, where meeting another trans woman changed her life. “I met her twice or thrice and had deep conversations about her life. She was thrown out of her house when she decided to transition. Due to the lack of good education and job opportunities, she was pushed into the vicious cycle of prostitution. She was leading a tough life in Goa, and yet she inspired me to accept myself.”

Once she returned to Bengaluru, she saw Gazal Dhaliwal, a trans woman who appeared with her entire family on Aamir Khan’s talk show Satyamev Jayate, and that inspired her. “I saw myself in Gazal and was extremely touched by her family’s support. I decided to send the video to my parents. This time around I was lucky. They called me and said, ‘Whatever decision you take, we will support you.’ It was the biggest day of my life at 30. I no longer had to hide behind a mask or be a prisoner in my own body.”

After that, despite the fact that transition is a grueling process, she decided to undergo it. She even told her workplace about it. “I dropped an email to the entire company clearing the air about my sexuality and the fact that I was going to transition. I told them that if they had any questions, they could ask me directly, instead of talking amongst themselves. My therapy started showing changes in my body. And of course some people would stare, snicker, pass comments. But most employees including the Director of my company supported me. My landlord’s family who I informed was also extremely supportive,” she explained.

In December last year, she resigned from her job and underwent her last surgery in Bangkok, with her mother and brother by her side. “I feel like, for the first thirty years of my life, I had to pretend to be someone else. So, nobody could see the real me. Since my transition, I feel like a more confident person. I have genuine friends who love and respect me. I feel free.”

When she found out about the national-level Miss Transqueen India pageant, she didn’t want to pass on the opportunity of participating in it. “My transition isn’t complete yet. It will continue to show changes over the next two years, but I knew that I did not want to miss the opportunity this year,” she said.

She was declared the runner-up in the competition. “I narrate my story so people can accept that trans women are women too. We are no different. There are several stereotypes around how we talk, look or dress, and I am determined to break them. We deserve to be treated with respect and as equals.”

However, things are still not entirely rosy for her. “I have been a runner-up in a national-level beauty pageant, but am struggling to get work as a model. I have contacted several agencies and talent houses, but there are very few people who want to work with a trans woman, no matter how good or talented she is. People look at my gender before my talent. All we need is an opportunity to prove that we can do anything if we get support. This will only happen the day people start looking beyond a person’s physical appearance and start looking inside,” she said.

