Meet Sana Amanat, Who Brought To Life Marvel’s First Muslim Woman Superhero

For nine years, Sana Amanat has worked at Marvel that gave us amazing characters like Captain America and Deadpool. Currently, the vice president of content and character development, Amanat has brought to life Marvel’s first Muslim woman superhero, who was earlier a blonde American woman named Carol Danvers.

The character was relaunched in 2014 as Kamala Khan who is a teenaged Pakistani-American Muslim girl from New Jersey. Wearing a salwaar kameez-inspired superhero costume with a flowing red dupatta, she is someone everyone can relate to.

In a conversation with Elle, she talked about what influences the character of Kamala Khan. Amanat was born to Indian and Pakistani parents in New Jersey, who were always supportive of her dream but it was her elder brother who would played a key role in shaping the future she is living today.

“One of my brothers was a big sci-fi fantasy nerd, and he introduced me to Star Wars and The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe [the fantasy novel by CS Lewis]. I watched every single superhero cartoon when I was little, and I liked comics growing up too, like Calvin & Hobbes, Archie, and the Sunday comic strips. It was just a different way of taking in a story,” she shared.

“My brother also had a telescope, so we would talk about the planets and the stars, and the concept of what was out there. It was an amazing springboard for my imagination. If you ever look through a telescope and look at the moon, it gives you a sense of wonder and makes you aware that you are so small in relation to the universe, both in the literal and spiritual sense. “When you watch stuff at a very young age, it definitely stays with you. And those things I saw when I was young, are the elements I go back to creatively. There was always this connection for me with the world of superheroes and sci-fi,” she added.

As a young girl, she initially wanted to be a journalist but found herself going through different comic companies’ websites for job openings.

“I had a friend who was friends with Gotham Chopra [Deepak Chopra’s son], who ran Virgin Comics [now, Liquid Comics] at the time. He gave me my first job in the field. And my boss there, who is a mentor and one of my best friends now, really taught me the craft—how to work with talent and bring out the best stories from them. She also showed me that I had an incredible instinct for art direction. From there, I eventually landed a job at Marvel,” she said.

The character of Ms. Marvel was recreated when Sana’s editor, on learning about her childhood, asked her to make a character based on her experiences.

“I wanted it to be about a young, normal girl who happened to be Muslim and South Asian. When we pitched it to the Marvel Creative Committee, they were like, ‘Oh, this is basically like a brown Peter Parker!’ and we were like, ‘YES!’” she shared. “There is as much of me in Ms. Marvel as there is of you in her. She is this character that is so reflective of this very specific minority experience growing up in America. And she definitely captures a lot of the experiences I had growing up. But she reflects a lot of Willow and other non-South Asian experiences too. I genuinely believe Ms. Marvel has resonated with a lot of people because it reflects those smaller human moments, and what an individual does with those [moments], and what they can turn into.”

“When you are a young brown person in America, you don’t have images that look like you outside [in media]. Looking at things like Seventeen magazine when I was younger, I remember realizing, ‘Oh my hair will never look like that, I will never be able to wear make-up like that, my body will never look like that, clothes will never fit me like they fit those skinnier white models’. The images that you have around you look nothing like you. That sense of self-rejection starts so young with minorities,” she added. “Now I am like, ‘Give me everything; not just the white experience!’ Now, we realise that not only is it important, not only is it needed, but that we are in a position to create it ourselves. We have the power to start inserting our stories into the zeitgeist.”

Sana believes that superheroes can prove to be extremely useful when it comes to inspiring people because they themselves start out as regular people.

“If you think about Kamala looking at Carol Danvers [the former Ms. Marvel, who is now Captain Marvel] and saying, ‘Okay, I can’t be her, but I have strange powers and they are my powers, and I can do some cool things with them’…I hope young girls look at me and these characters and realise that what is unique in them is their superpower. I want these girls to feel wonder and satisfaction, and a strong sense of self at the same time. And to realize you don’t have to look a particular way to be powerful,” she said.

