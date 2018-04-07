Meet Reshma Nilofer Naha, The World’s First Woman River Pilot From Chennai

Call her the first Lady of Water, Reshma Nilofer Naha is all set to pilot ships through Hooghly, covering a distance of about 223 km. Her job involves steering ships from the sea to the Kolkata Port.

Currently, she is training at the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).

During an interview, KoPT Chairman, Vinit Kumar, said, “The role of river pilots is crucial as they have knowledge of the river and can guide the ships into port. We have 67 river pilots in service and Reshma will start her job soon.”

Below are a few facts about the trailblazer:

Reshma has a BSc degree in Nautical Science. She was recruited by KoPT in 2011 after which she trained herself for a year as a sea cadet. According to JJ Biswas, Director Marine Department, Reshma obtained the 2nd and 1st mates competency certificates from the Directorate General of Shipping after joining KoPT . Moreover, she’s cleared the Grade III Part-I examination from KoPT. In the next six months, she will qualify as a Grade III pilot. At the beginning of her new job, Reshma will be assigned smaller vessels. Later, she’ll be given the responsibility of large ships like Panamax vessels – nearly 300m-long with a capacity of 70,000 tonnes or more.

According to another official, “The river has several sandbars and bends. A river pilot knows the channel along which the ship has to move to avoid getting stranded. Draught is also a problem, and there is a little scope of maneuvering. The pilots make the best use of the tides to guide ships in. People without training and experience along the river cannot handle ships.”

We wish Reshma the best. You go, girl!

